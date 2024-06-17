General Staff Latest: AFU destroyed over 1000 Russian soldiers, 18 armoured vehicles and 14 artillery systems

The Ukrainian military continues to eliminate Russian soldiers. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is 527,390 soldiers.
Points of attention
- The situation at the front in the Kharkiv, Kupiansk, Lyman, and Pokrovsk directions remains tense. Ukrainian defenders repulse enemy attacks.
- Victims of the aggressor include killed and wounded soldiers, as well as significant losses in equipment. The Ukrainian military successfully repels attacks and continues the struggle for the country's independence.
What is known about the losses of the Russian army
According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,080 Russian invaders during the day, and the following equipment was destroyed:
tanks — 7958 (+2) units;
armored fighting vehicles — 15,287 (+18) units;
artillery systems — 13,927 (+14) units;
MLRS — 1104 units;
air defence equipment — 853 units;
aircraft — 359 units;
helicopters — 326 units;
UAV operational-tactical level — 11,167 (+8) units;
cruise missiles — 2,296 (+3) units;
warships/boats — 28 units;
submarines — 1 unit;
vehicles and fuel tanks — 18,991 (+24) units;
special equipment — 2337 (+12) units.
What is the situation at the front?
In the Kharkiv direction, according to preliminary information, since the beginning of the day, the enemy lost 122 occupiers killed and wounded, and 31 enemy personnel shelters and ammunition depots were damaged.
In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy made four attempts to dislodge our units from their occupied positions in the Synkivka, Stepova Novoselivka, and Berestov settlements. Two enemy attacks were successfully repulsed, but combat clashes continued near Sinkivka and Stepova Novoselevka.
Four attacks in the Lyman direction were repulsed by Ukrainian defenders. The situation is tense. Fighting continues near Druzhelyubivka and Nevsky.
The enemy significantly increased his efforts in the Pokrovsk direction. The number of clashes increased to 40, which is the highest figure since the beginning of June. Our soldiers repelled 32 enemy attacks. Eight combat clashes are still ongoing. The aggressor's previous losses amounted to more than 190 occupiers killed and wounded. Five enemy dugouts were hit.
