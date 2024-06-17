General Staff Latest: AFU destroyed over 1000 Russian soldiers, 18 armoured vehicles and 14 artillery systems

According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,080 Russian invaders during the day, and the following equipment was destroyed:

In the Kharkiv direction, according to preliminary information, since the beginning of the day, the enemy lost 122 occupiers killed and wounded, and 31 enemy personnel shelters and ammunition depots were damaged.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy made four attempts to dislodge our units from their occupied positions in the Synkivka, Stepova Novoselivka, and Berestov settlements. Two enemy attacks were successfully repulsed, but combat clashes continued near Sinkivka and Stepova Novoselevka.

Four attacks in the Lyman direction were repulsed by Ukrainian defenders. The situation is tense. Fighting continues near Druzhelyubivka and Nevsky.