Anton Andreev, a Russian occupier from the fifth company of the 1009th regiment, spoke about the real losses of the Russian army during the offensive in the north of the Kharkiv region.

At Vovchansk, out of 100 Russian soldiers, 12 survived

According to Andreev, his unit was completely defeated by the Ukrainian army in Vovchansk.

Since the Russian troops approached Kharkiv on May 9 and opened a new front, only 12 of the 100 soldiers remained alive.

They just cut us to pieces. We are sent under machine guns, under drones during the day, like meat. And the commanders just shout "forward and forward," he said. Share

The soldier said that as soon as his company arrived at the front, "half of the company died immediately on the first night's train."

Currently, Russian state media and government officials continue to claim that their troops continue to advance in the direction of Kharkiv.

Even the illegitimate president of Russia, Vladimir Putin himself, claims that Russian losses are "of course, several times smaller than on the Ukrainian side", but the Kremlin has to make a lot of efforts to hide from the public information similar to what Andreev cites.

At the same time, dozens of posts began to appear on social networks in which Russians are looking for their relatives who went missing during the offensive on Kharkiv.

As noted in the publication, some of these relatives also talk about the too short training of the troops before the start of the offensive, some claim that the training lasted only a week.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine forced the Russian army to retreat in the Lyptsiv district of Kharkiv region

According to Vitaly Lytvyn, an officer of the intelligence unit of the "Rubizh" brigade of NSU, the Ukrainian military pushed back the occupation army of the Russian Federation from Lyptsi in the Kharkiv region.

We are now improving the tactical situation there. Together with the 13th Brigade of the "Offensive Guard" "Charter", assault operations are conducted. We have pushed the enemy back a little from the settlement of Liptsi, the situation is stable, controlled, but difficult, because the enemy is constantly carrying out airstrikes with guided air bombs on the positions of the Defense Forces, deep in the logistics routes, - Lytvyn notes. Share

The military officer emphasized that the Russian occupiers are regrouping and improving their own defense structures, as well as constantly transferring reserves.