On the eve of receiving F-16 fighter jets, the Ukrainian military is concentrating on striking air defenses of the occupation army of the Russian Federation in order to facilitate the further work of Western fighter jets near the front line.

How the Armed Forces prepare the conditions for the further use of the F-16 at the front

According to the analyst of the publication Yuliana Ryopke, during the last time, the Ukrainian military destroyed the Russian air defense system "Buk-M2" and the R-416GM "Granit-M" air defense system.

Before that, the Ukrainian military also carried out attacks on the S-300 and S-400 complexes of the occupation army of the Russian Federation in the territory of Crimea and in other regions.

According to Ryopke, almost daily strikes against Russian air defense are part of Ukraine's new strategy, designed for the arrival of F-16 fighters at the front in the fall or winter. For Kyiv, destroying Russian air defense is now more important than holding small villages in Donbas. If Ukraine has an advantage in the air, they will be able to be released, the article says. Share

What are the disadvantages of the new strategy of the Armed Forces in anticipation of the F-16

According to Niko Lange, an explorer of the operational staff of the German Ministry of Defense, Ukraine is systematically and thoroughly preparing its own Su-24s for the use of British and French long-range Storm Shadow/SKALP missiles.

To do this, it uses sabotage and special operations, as well as high-precision weapons to destroy Russian radars, air surveillance systems and air defense.

At the same time, Röpke points out the weaknesses of the new strategy of the Armed Forces.