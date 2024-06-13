Stoltenberg supports Ukraine's right to use F-16s for strikes on Russia's territory

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg supported Ukraine's use of F-16 fighter jets to strike strategic targets on the territory of Russia.

Stoltenberg supports Ukraine's F-16 strikes on Russian territory

During a briefing in Brussels before the meeting of the contact group on assistance to Ukraine in the Rammstein format, Stoltenberg said that currently, partners are actively working with Ukraine to train pilots and technical personnel.

They are working hard to get it done as soon as possible. I will be careful about naming any specific terms. But it's a big deal. A lot of efforts are being made, - noted the NATO Secretary General. Share

He emphasised that the relevant educational centres work, in particular, on the territory of Romania.

According to Stoltenberg, the preparation takes place in the shortest possible time, but these measures will be effective only if there is an appropriate level of security and protection.

Will Ukraine be able to strike with F-16 fighters on the territory of Russia?

The head of the Alliance emphasised that different partners of Ukraine have introduced various restrictions on using their weapons, but he welcomed a certain relaxation.

We have to understand what is happening. This is a war of aggression. Russia attacked Ukraine. And this is a flagrant violation of international law. According to international law, Ukraine has the right to self-defense, and the right to self-defense also includes striking legitimate military targets on the territory of the aggressor, Russia. If they were not able to do this, then we would ask them to try to defend themselves, defend the right to self-defense with one hand tied behind their back, - Stoltenberg stressed. Share

He added that self-defence is not an escalation but a right enshrined in the UN Charter.