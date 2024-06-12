Some of F-16s for Ukraine to be based abroad due to several reasons, analyst explains

The Ukrainian Air Force announced that some of the Ukrainian F-16 fighters will be based abroad. However, they will remain in the centres to train our pilots and aviation personnel.
Points of attention
- Capacity limitations and the difficulty of servicing Western aircraft affected the decision to base some Ukrainian F-16s abroad.
- The conditions for carrying out combat missions near the front line in neighbouring countries do not meet the requirements for the effectiveness of using F-16 fighters.
- Aircraft repair and maintenance require compliance with the gold standard, the conditions of which cannot be 100% guaranteed in Ukraine.
- The air defence deficit in Ukraine and the need for well-protected airfields also influence the decision to base the F-16 unit abroad.
- To achieve air superiority, Ukraine needs a comprehensive approach that includes not only F-16 fighters but also EW, air defence systems, and other elements.
Why will part of the Ukrainian F-16 be based abroad?
The expert explained that our planes, which will be abroad, cannot quickly take off on combat missions near the front line if necessary.
At the same time, the combat radius of the F-16 is about 500-600 kilometres. Therefore, combat flights from neighbouring countries are technically impossible.
As Kyrychevskyi said, aircraft repairs and maintenance should be carried out after every 400 flight hours.
Another reason why part of the F-16 will be left abroad is Ukraine's air defence shortage. The airfield on which they will be based should be well protected.
F-16 fighter jets for Ukraine
So far, four countries have confirmed plans to transfer American F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine.
Only Western F-16 fighters are not enough for Ukraine to change the situation on the battlefield and gain superiority in the air. It should be a complete complex with the use of EW, anti-aircraft systems, and other means, explained Serhiy Golubtsov, chief of aviation of the Air Force Command.
