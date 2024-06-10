Ukraine to receive HARM missiles, high-precision JDAM bombs for F-16s, Air Force says

According to Serhii Golubtsov, chief of aviation at the Air Force Command, delivering F-16 fighters will increase the use of HARM missiles and high-precision JDAM bombs.
Points of attention
Ukraine will receive weapons and F-16 fighters, including HARM missiles and JDAM precision bombs.
Modernised F-16s will have an improved sight for detecting air targets and special containers for pointing at ground objects.
Using F-16 fighters with high-precision weapons will allow for hitting strategically important targets and maintaining victory on the front line.
High-precision Storm Shadow and Scalp missiles help carry out strikes on enemy positions with great efficiency, and decoy missiles are used for support.
The use of modern weapons on fighter jets will contribute to successful operations in support of ground forces and the performance of strategic tasks in the conditions of modern threats and conflicts.
What is known about Ukraine's acquisition of weapons together with the F-16
He noted that all F-16s that Ukraine is to receive have been modernised.
He also emphasised that the fighter jets for Ukraine were modernised precisely for the use of high-precision weapons.
He also noted that he would not like to reveal details about the radars installed on F-16 aircraft for Ukraine.
How the Armed Forces use high-precision Storm Shadow and Scalp missiles during strikes on Russia
According to the head of aviation, the effectiveness of these munitions is very high, although it also happens that the Russians shoot them down with anti-aircraft missiles.
Therefore, the more the UAF will provide distracting targets, the greater the chances that these missiles will reach the target. Currently, our military uses drones for this purpose, HARM anti-radar missiles to disable the enemy's air defense equipment, as well as MALD decoy missiles.
One of the vivid examples of the use of Storm Shadow and Scalp is the attack on the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet in occupied Crimea.
He added that if there is a Storm Shadow or a Scalp, the military understands very well that the GUR, HIMARS artillery, and radio-electronic means that suppress near the battle line so that our missiles can pass are working next to them.
According to him, if these missiles were used on Western-made aircraft, their programming could be carried out directly in flight, and information about the target could be received directly online and on board the aircraft.
Such an opportunity will appear with the receipt of the F-16.