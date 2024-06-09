US National Guard chief says his country has enough funds for training Ukrainian pilots on the F-16

The US has the funds and capabilities to train Ukrainian pilots on F-16, which has already begun. However, if the program is expanded, additional funds will be needed.

Does the US have money for training Ukrainian pilots on the F-16

US National Guard General Dan Hokanson notes that the funds will be enough to complete the first part of the training. In case of expansion of the training program, additional funds will be required.

If we decide to increase that obviously we'll need the resources to train additional pilots and ground support personnel, General Hokanson said.

When the Netherlands plans to hand over the first F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine

Indeed, Ms. Ollongren recently noted that Ukraine will receive F-16 fighter jets from the Netherlands already this year. We know exactly when the Dutch fighters will be ready for transfer to Ukraine, but, of course, we will not announce it, — stressed Karasevych.

He also added that how many fighter jets Ukraine should receive from the Netherlands is already known.

Both Mrs Ollongren and Prime Minister Rutte spoke about this. These will be 18 previously promised fighter jets, which are already being prepared for transfer to Ukraine, and an additional 6, which were recently announced, — noted Karasevych.

He added that in addition to the 18 F-16 fighters that Ukraine will receive, another 18 will be sent to training bases in Romania.

And of these 18 fighters, 5 are already in Romania. So, in general, we are talking about 42 F-16 fighter jets, which the Netherlands is providing to bring Ukraine closer to victory, — said Karasevych.

The Ukrainian diplomat also added that the Netherlands allocates 122 million to Ukraine for ammunition, weapons and cyber security.