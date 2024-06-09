US National Guard chief says his country has enough funds for training Ukrainian pilots on the F-16

The US has the funds and capabilities to train Ukrainian pilots on F-16, which has already begun. However, if the program is expanded, additional funds will be needed.
Does the US have money for training Ukrainian pilots on the F-16
US National Guard General Dan Hokanson notes that the funds will be enough to complete the first part of the training. In case of expansion of the training program, additional funds will be required.
When the Netherlands plans to hand over the first F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine
He also added that how many fighter jets Ukraine should receive from the Netherlands is already known.
He added that in addition to the 18 F-16 fighters that Ukraine will receive, another 18 will be sent to training bases in Romania.
The Ukrainian diplomat also added that the Netherlands allocates 122 million to Ukraine for ammunition, weapons and cyber security.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-