ISW analysts note that the Ukrainian troops are most likely trying to reduce the Russian air defense capabilities ahead of the delivery of F-16 fighter jets.
Points of attention
- The analysis shows that the destruction of S-300 and S-400 batteries in Crimea and the Belgorod region, as well as damage to Su-57 aircraft, may indicate attempts by Ukraine to influence the air defense of the Russian Federation.
- The plans of the Armed Forces can create prerequisites for more effective use of manned aviation and support of ground operations, but three conditions must be met.
- Ukraine is expected to receive the first F-16s from Western partners already this summer, but the results of using the new equipment will require time and careful preparation.
AFU tries to weaken Russia's air defence on the eve of F-16 deliveries
As analysts note, the destruction of S-300 and S-400 batteries in Crimea and the Belgorod region, and the damage by drones to two Su-57 aircraft at the Akhtubinsk airfield, are evidence of Ukraine's possible attempts to weaken Russian air defence.
The report says that if the U.S. military weakens Russian air defense before Ukraine receives a significant number of aircraft, the military can create the conditions for future use of manned aircraft closer to the frontline areas.
Over time, the Ukrainian army will be able to move to a concept of operations that combines aviation with support for ground operations, but under three conditions:
if the Ukrainian military receives a sufficient number of fighter jets;
Western partners will train a sufficient number of qualified pilots;
if Ukraine manages to weaken Russian air defenсes.
At the same time, analysts report that, according to Western officials, Ukraine will continue to face material and training limitations, probably preventing it from using aviation on a large scale in 2024.
What is known about the timing of Ukraine's receipt of the first F-16s from Western partners
According to her, Denmark will first hand over the F-16 to Ukraine and then, a little later, the Netherlands.
Ollongren noted that Western fighters will not help Ukraine reverse the course of the criminal war unleashed by Russia but will significantly strengthen the capabilities of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-