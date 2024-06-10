Kremlin threatens to destroy F-16s for Ukraine at European airfields

Russian politicians began to threaten strikes on European airfields, where the F-16s transferred to Ukraine will be based.

Russia is once again panicking over the transfer of F-16s to Ukraine

Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Defense Andriy Kartapolov said that if the F-16s participate in combat sorties, they are a legitimate target for the Russian Armed Forces. Including the airfields on which they are based.

Kartapolov noted that if the planes remain at the airfields, as in storage, from where they will be transported to Ukraine, "where they are equipped, maintenance is carried out, and they start flying from Ukrainian airfields, then in this case there are no complaints against the "former partners".

But if they take off from the airfields of some country, enter the airspace of Ukraine, launch missiles and return there, then this is a legitimate goal. As for (the possibility, — ed.) to shoot down, we can shoot down anyone and anywhere, — stressed the deputy. Share

Earlier, Serhii Golubtsov, Chief of Aviation of the Air Force Command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, said that Ukraine will place part of its F-16 fighter jets at air bases abroad. This will protect the fighter jets from Russian strikes, and Ukrainian pilots will also train on them.

What is known about the transfer of F-16 to Ukraine

After the G7 summit, it became known that the USA unblocked the training of Ukrainian pilots on fighter jets and the supply of air transport by other states.

On August 20, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen announced that the country plans to send 19 F-16 aircraft to Ukraine, the first six closer to the New Year.

Zelensky said that the Netherlands will provide 42 aircraft. The planes will be dispatched after conditions are met, including providing the necessary infrastructure and completing pilot training.

On November 13, a training centre for F-16 pilots, where Ukrainians will be trained, was opened at the air base in Feteşti, Romania, 100 km from Bucharest.