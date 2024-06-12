According to the General Staff, on the night of May 12, the Ukrainian military launched missile strikes against the S-300 and S-400 air defence systems of the criminal army of the Russian Federation on the territory of occupied Crimea.

What is known about the defeat of the air defense of the Russian army in occupied Crimea

According to the information of the General Staff, missile strikes were made against the S-300 air defense system near Belbek, as well as two S-400 air defense systems near Belbek and Sevastopol.

The General Staff noted that the damage to the specified targets was confirmed.

According to the results of the defeat, two radars of the S-300 and S-400 complexes were destroyed. Information about the third radar is currently being clarified.

In addition, further detonation of munitions was recorded in all three areas where anti-aircraft missile divisions of the Russian Federation are located, the General Staff added. Share

What is known about the situation at the front

The General Staff noted that since the beginning of the day, the number of clashes between the Ukrainian military and the Russian occupiers has increased to 60.

In particular, in the Kharkiv Region, fighting continues in the Vovchansk and Tykhe districts.

Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has carried out 5 attacks in the Kupyansk region. Currently, two clashes are ongoing near Petropavlivka and Pishchany.

The Ukrainian military has already repelled 6 out of 12 enemy attacks in the direction of Siversk in the Donetsk region.

At the moment, the offensive of the enemy continues in the areas of Spirny and Rozdolivka.

In the direction of Kramatorsk, the Ukrainian military repelled 5 out of 6 attacks. Another one is currently being shot.

Seven battles are taking place in the direction of Pokrovsk. The enemy is trying to advance near Novooleksandrivka, Novopokrovsk, Novoselivka Persha, and Kalynove.

Since the beginning of the day, the Russian occupiers have already attacked in this direction 20 times.

Enemy assaults continue in the Urozhaine area. Ukrainian soldiers confidently hold the occupied lines.