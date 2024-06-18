Ukrainian military captured Russian 'turtle tank' and its crew for the first time — video

For the first time, the Ukrainian military captured a trophy enemy "turtle tank". In addition, they managed to capture Russian tankers.
Points of attention
- The Ukrainian military used unmanned systems and artillery to stop the tank and capture the crew.
- To eliminate enemy armored vehicles, the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Security Service of Ukraine jointly used the maximum arsenal of armor-piercing weapons and unmanned systems.
- The Russian aggressor used tank formations to attack Ukrainian positions, but the military forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Security Service of Ukraine effectively resisted these attacks.
How the Armed Forces captured the Russian 'turtle tank' for the first time
It is noted that this is the first case of capture of the Russian "turtle tank", which was captured in the Klishchiivka area in the Kramatorsk direction by soldiers of the 22nd separate mechanised brigade.
It is noted that the brigade's artillery stopped the tank at one of the lines, and the infantrymen from the mechanised battalion captured the crew along with the tank.
SSU fighters destroyed over 1000 Russian tanks since the beginning of full-scale aggression
The most significant number of enemy armoured vehicles was destroyed during fierce battles in the Donetsk and Kharkiv regions.
The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) conducted effective combat operations with units of the Armed Forces to destroy Russian armoured vehicles by fire.
It is indicated that the maximum arsenal of armour-piercing weapons and unmanned systems was used against enemy tanks.
