Germany to continue AFU recruits training in 2025

More Ukrainian recruits may undergo basic training in Germany starting next year, if Kyiv returns part of further military training back to Ukraine.

Instructors from 14 countries prepare AFU recruits in German training camps

This was stated by the head of the EU command, Lieutenant General Andreas Marlow.

As Ukraine is continuing mobilisation, we have received more requests for training, particularly basic training, mainly conducted by Britain. Andreas Marlowe Chief of the EU Command

According to Marlowe, this is most likely to affect the collective training — involving entire companies or battalions — that has until now been conducted in Germany and follows basic training.

Marlow noted that Kyiv is seeking to conduct more training independently to simplify logistics and allow troops to be available on the battlefield as soon as possible.

Spain conducts some training for Ukrainian troops, as does Poland.

The Special Training Command (STC) is part of a European Union military mission established in 2022 to train around 60,000 Ukrainian military personnel in a variety of skills by mid-November 2024 to help Kyiv fight a Russian invasion.

In Germany, instructors from 14 countries teach soldiers to operate tanks or air defense systems such as the Patriot and IRIS-T, while snipers, engineers, paramedics and drone operators learn their trades and IT professionals learn how to counter hackers.

NATO to launch new mission to help Ukraine — NYT

NATO member countries will announce its launch at the summit in Washington and hope that Ukraine will be satisfied with this decision.

NATO will offer Ukraine a new headquarters to manage its military aid at the 75th anniversary summit in Washington.

The New York Times writes about this concerning officials. This will assure the Alliance's long-term commitment to the country's security. The agreement will be called a "bridge" to Kyiv's possible membership in the Alliance.