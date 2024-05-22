Bundeswehr showed training of Ukrainian infantrymen in Germany — video

The Bundeswehr published a video showing German instructors teaching infantry skills to soldiers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Ukrainian military is rehearsing attacks on the enemy's trench systems

The German military continues to train soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), in particular within the framework of the European Union Military Assistance Mission to Ukraine (EUMAM UA).

The Bundeswehr posted a video in which German instructors teach infantry skills to Ukrainian soldiers.

Als Teil der Infanterieausbildung bei #EUMAM UA üben ukrainische #Soldat|innen den Angriff auf feindliche Grabensysteme. Die Ausbildung ist Teil des Unterstützungspakets für die #Ukraine im Kampf gegen den russischen Aggressor. pic.twitter.com/LbVILKMcw3 — Verteidigungsministerium (@BMVg_Bundeswehr) May 19, 2024

As part of the EUMAM UA infantry exercises, the Ukrainian military practices attacks on enemy trench systems. The training is part of the package of support for Ukraine in the fight against the Russian aggressor, says the explanation to the video. Share

The German Federal Republic of Germany announced plans to conduct training for 10,000 more servicemen of the AFU this year, almost as many passed the course last year.

According to German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius, exercises are already underway to train the management of Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems, which Germany plans to transfer to Ukraine in addition to the two previously provided.

In Britain, the soldiers of the AFU are completing training on A S-90 self-propelled guns

Ukrainian troops are completing training on A S-90 self-propelled 155-mm howitzers, which can destroy Russian targets at a distance of 45 km.

After completing the seven-week training course, the Ukrainian artillery recruits will be sent home.

The A S-90 is a self-propelled 155 mm artillery gun that was first produced in the late 1980s and is still in service with the British army.

The gun has a 155 mm barrel of 39 caliber, which is capable of firing up to six rounds per minute with an effective range of about 45 kilometers.

The vehicle is operated by a crew of six, including the driver, and can fire various types of projectiles, including high-explosive, smoke and lighting rounds. The weapon is located in the rear of the vehicle, which is highly mobile and can keep up with armoured vehicles on the battlefield.