Ukrainian warships arrive in UK for international exercises

Mine-seeking ships "Chernigiv" and "Cherkasy" will take part in international exercises in Portsmouth.

Ukrainian warships have arrived in Great Britain

In Portsmouth, the ships will undergo training for exercises in British waters with the Royal Navy and the US Navy.

Two minesweepers of the Ukrainian Naval Forces, which Great Britain transferred to Ukraine in 2022, arrived at the base of the Royal Navy in the city of Portsmouth, England, where joint exercises are planned. Share

Over the past 18 months, the ship's crews have undergone many exercises and training with Royal Navy instructors, including participating in the multinational exercises "Joint Warrior 23-II" and "Sea Breeze 2023"

In the future, the acquired experience will be useful to Ukraine during cooperation with partner countries according to NATO standards.

The Telegraph reports that the Sandown-class warships, HMS Grimsby and HMS Shoreham, have been decommissioned from the Royal Navy and handed over to the Ukrainian military.

The ships, which have each served more than 20 years in the Royal Navy, arrived at Portsmouth Naval Base after sailing from Scotland. They will remain in Portsmouth while crew members undergo training to prepare for mine hunting in the Black Sea. Share

A Ministry of Defense spokesman said the ships cannot currently enter the Black Sea due to the terms of the Montreux Convention, which restricts the passage of warships through the Bosphorus during wartime.

However, they will form a critical capability for Ukraine in its future defense of its coast, as the UK seeks to maintain the long-term capabilities of the Ukrainian Navy, while at the same time they seek to protect commercial shipping through the detection and disposal of sea mines.

Chargé d'affaires of Ukraine Eduard Fesko said the ships would be essential for restoring trade routes after the war's end. According to him, trawlers were very important for clearing the Black Sea of mines in the post-war period.

British Defence Secretary Grant Shapps emphasised that this country is a leader in helping Ukraine modernize its Navy. In his opinion, the transfer of ships and the excellent training of the Royal Navy will have a long-term impact on Ukraine's ability to defend its waters.

According to the minister, Great Britain supports Ukraine, in particular, in the fact that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are attacking the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation.

In this way, they provide vital corridors for the export of grain and other materials, sustaining their economies in the face of brutal bombardment by Russia. Grant Shapps British Defence Secetary

Aid to Ukraine from Great Britain

At the end of last year, Great Britain announced the creation of a coalition that included Norway to develop Ukraine's maritime capabilities.

The participants promised to help Ukraine with ships, equipment and the training of boats of the sea and river flotillas of the Navy, marines, air defense, mine countermeasures units and others.

The Navy reported that the mine countermeasures component of the Ukrainian forces would be strengthened by the British minesweepers "Sandown" and two Dutch mine countermeasures ships. The crews of the first two have already been trained.