The Netherlands and Denmark will deliver a new batch of Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine

Ukraine will receive a new batch of Leopard 2 tanks

Together with Denmark, the Netherlands purchased 14 used Leopard 2A4 tanks, which were repaired by the German firm Rheinmetall. Ukraine will be able to use them in the fight against Russian aggression.

The last 2 tanks are undergoing verification tests, and the first 12 are ready for shipment. All 14 tanks will be delivered by the end of summer.

Ukraine urgently needs additional military support due to heavy fighting. These tanks can play an important role in the defense of the Ukrainian army against Russian troops, said the Minister of Defense of the Netherlands, Ruben Breckelmans

He noted that the Netherlands will continue to provide support to Ukraine together with allies and partners as long as it is needed.

Spain transfers a new batch of Leopard 2 to Ukraine

As noted, the multimodal transportation to Ukraine of 10 Leopard 2A4 battle tanks has begun, which have undergone the process of repair, adjustment and readiness at the Santa Bárbara Sistemas plant in Alcalá de Guadeira, as well as appropriate tests to verify their full functionality.

The agency noted that a new batch of aid will arrive in Poland this weekend, after which it will be delivered to the Ukrainian military.

The armed forces of Ukraine will be responsible for the last stage of movement through the territory of Ukraine before it is handed over to the operational units of the Ukrainian army, the message says.