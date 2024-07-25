The Netherlands and Denmark will deliver a new batch of Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine

14 Leopard 2A4 tanks purchased by the Netherlands and Denmark for Ukraine will be shipped this summer. Combat vehicles have been repaired and tested in recent months.
Ukraine will receive a new batch of Leopard 2 tanks
Together with Denmark, the Netherlands purchased 14 used Leopard 2A4 tanks, which were repaired by the German firm Rheinmetall. Ukraine will be able to use them in the fight against Russian aggression.
The last 2 tanks are undergoing verification tests, and the first 12 are ready for shipment. All 14 tanks will be delivered by the end of summer.
He noted that the Netherlands will continue to provide support to Ukraine together with allies and partners as long as it is needed.
Spain transfers a new batch of Leopard 2 to Ukraine
As noted, the multimodal transportation to Ukraine of 10 Leopard 2A4 battle tanks has begun, which have undergone the process of repair, adjustment and readiness at the Santa Bárbara Sistemas plant in Alcalá de Guadeira, as well as appropriate tests to verify their full functionality.
The agency noted that a new batch of aid will arrive in Poland this weekend, after which it will be delivered to the Ukrainian military.
At the same time, it is emphasized that with the new batch of Leopard 2A4 tanks, Spain has transferred a total of 20 such tanks to Ukraine, and plans to prepare or transfer another new set in the second half of 2024.
