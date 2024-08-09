A scandal broke out in Germany amid calls to cut aid to Ukraine
A scandal broke out in Germany amid calls to cut aid to Ukraine

Michael Kretschmer
Source:  Spiegel

In Germany, the prime minister of the state of Saxony, Michael Kretschmer, was criticized for his calls to reduce aid to Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • Prime Minister Michael Kretschmer sparked a scandal in Germany by advocating to cut aid to Ukraine, citing concerns over the use of funds for military aid.
  • Different political parties in Germany have differing opinions on reducing aid to Ukraine, with the CDU emphasizing their duty to support the country in its fight for freedom.
  • The controversy highlights the balance between providing assistance to Ukraine for their survival and avoiding potential misuse of allocated funds.
  • Various German politicians, including members of the CDU and Free Democratic Party, criticized Kretschmer for allegedly politicizing the Ukrainian crisis for personal gain.
  • The debate underscores the complex dynamics surrounding foreign aid allocation, diplomatic efforts, and the ethical responsibility of nations like Germany towards conflict-torn regions like Ukraine.

Kretschmer provoked a scandal in Germany because of calls to cut aid to Ukraine

The deputy leader of the CDU parliamentary faction in the Bundestag, Johann Vadeful, in response to the provocative statements of fellow party member Kretschmer, said that supporting Ukraine is Germany's duty, because the Germans once occupied Ukrainian territories.

We stand on the side of freedom, and we will do our duty. This is a clear and unchanging position of the CDU, Vadeful emphasized.

He was also supported by the spokesman for foreign policy issues of the CDU parliamentary faction Jürgen Hardt.

He noted that the party takes a unanimous position regarding further military assistance to Ukraine.

Kretschmer's calls were also criticized by the head of the defense committee in the Bundestag, Markus Faber, a representative of the Free Democratic Party.

I am disgusted that the Prime Minister is using the struggle of Ukrainians for survival for his regional election campaign. Ukrainians are fighting not because of the desire for war, but because they do not want to live in one big Buch, in which the Russian army indiscriminately kills, tortures and rapes, - emphasized Faber.

What is known about Krechmer's scandalous calls to cut aid to Ukraine

According to Zeit, the prime minister of the state of Saxony said that Germany has allegedly reached the limit in allocating funds for assistance to Ukraine and should reduce it.

The Prime Minister of Saxony caused a scandal by calling for a reduction in support for Ukraine
Michael Kretschmer

We can no longer continue to allocate funds for weapons to Ukraine, so that these weapons are wasted and do nothing. Everything should be in moderation. Support - yes, but we understand that we have reached the limit. From the very beginning, I was unequivocally opposed to arms deliveries and in favor of diplomatic initiatives. For two years, I had a very clear opinion on this matter, and I am sorry to say that it has been confirmed in many ways, - stated Michael Kretschmer cynically.

