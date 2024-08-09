In Germany, the prime minister of the state of Saxony, Michael Kretschmer, was criticized for his calls to reduce aid to Ukraine.
The deputy leader of the CDU parliamentary faction in the Bundestag, Johann Vadeful, in response to the provocative statements of fellow party member Kretschmer, said that supporting Ukraine is Germany's duty, because the Germans once occupied Ukrainian territories.
He was also supported by the spokesman for foreign policy issues of the CDU parliamentary faction Jürgen Hardt.
He noted that the party takes a unanimous position regarding further military assistance to Ukraine.
Kretschmer's calls were also criticized by the head of the defense committee in the Bundestag, Markus Faber, a representative of the Free Democratic Party.
What is known about Krechmer's scandalous calls to cut aid to Ukraine
According to Zeit, the prime minister of the state of Saxony said that Germany has allegedly reached the limit in allocating funds for assistance to Ukraine and should reduce it.
