In Germany, the prime minister of the state of Saxony, Michael Kretschmer, was criticized for his calls to reduce aid to Ukraine.

The deputy leader of the CDU parliamentary faction in the Bundestag, Johann Vadeful, in response to the provocative statements of fellow party member Kretschmer, said that supporting Ukraine is Germany's duty, because the Germans once occupied Ukrainian territories.

We stand on the side of freedom, and we will do our duty. This is a clear and unchanging position of the CDU, Vadeful emphasized.

He was also supported by the spokesman for foreign policy issues of the CDU parliamentary faction Jürgen Hardt.

He noted that the party takes a unanimous position regarding further military assistance to Ukraine.

Kretschmer's calls were also criticized by the head of the defense committee in the Bundestag, Markus Faber, a representative of the Free Democratic Party.

I am disgusted that the Prime Minister is using the struggle of Ukrainians for survival for his regional election campaign. Ukrainians are fighting not because of the desire for war, but because they do not want to live in one big Buch, in which the Russian army indiscriminately kills, tortures and rapes, - emphasized Faber.

What is known about Krechmer's scandalous calls to cut aid to Ukraine

According to Zeit, the prime minister of the state of Saxony said that Germany has allegedly reached the limit in allocating funds for assistance to Ukraine and should reduce it.

