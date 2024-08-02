Why did Germany release the Russian killer Krasikov — Scholz's statement

German leader Olaf Scholz continues to actively defend his decision to exchange convicted Russian murderer Vadym Krasikov.
Points of attention
- Olaf Scholz calls the decision to release Russian murderer Vadym Krasikov "not easy", but necessary.
- The leader of the German opposition, Friedrich Merz, believes that it was "a deal with the devil for the sake of humanity."
- Marko Buschmann, the head of the Federal Ministry of Justice, emphasizes that Krasikova was deported, not pardoned.
Scholz called the decision to release Krasikov "not easy"
On the evening of August 1, the Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany personally met the plane with the prisoners released from Russia at the airport.
Olaf Scholz decided to interrupt his summer vacation to meet 13 rescued prisoners of the Putin regime.
According to the German leader, many of the prisoners feared for their health and lives, so the German authorities did everything possible to save them and return them home.
Journalists also asked Olaf Scholz to comment on the release of the Russian Krasikov, who was sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of Chechen commander Zelimkhan Khangoshvili in Berlin.
The German chancellor said that this decision was not easy.
How do other representatives of the German authorities comment on this decision
It is important to understand that the decision regarding Krasikov was made jointly by the coalition after careful discussion and analysis of the situation.
The leader of the opposition, Friedrich Merz, said that the German government aimed to save the lives of its citizens, so it was forced to make sacrifices.
According to the representative of the Social Democrats, Michael Roth, "sometimes you have to make a deal with the devil for the sake of humanity."
And the head of the Ministry of Justice, Marko Buschmann, called Krasikov's dismissal a "painful concession."
He also drew attention to the fact that the agent of the FSB of the Russian Federation was not pardoned, but deported.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-