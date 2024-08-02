Why did Germany release the Russian killer Krasikov — Scholz's statement

Scholz called the decision to release Krasikov "not easy"

On the evening of August 1, the Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany personally met the plane with the prisoners released from Russia at the airport.

Olaf Scholz decided to interrupt his summer vacation to meet 13 rescued prisoners of the Putin regime.

According to the German leader, many of the prisoners feared for their health and lives, so the German authorities did everything possible to save them and return them home.

Journalists also asked Olaf Scholz to comment on the release of the Russian Krasikov, who was sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of Chechen commander Zelimkhan Khangoshvili in Berlin.

The German chancellor said that this decision was not easy.

It was not easy for anyone to make the decision to deport a murderer sentenced to life imprisonment after several years in prison. Olaf Scholz Chancellor of Germany

Das ist ein besonderer Moment. Alle sind wohlbehalten angekommen. In den ausführlichen Gesprächen mit den Befreiten haben viele erzählt, dass nicht mal sie mit einer Freilassung gerechnet haben. Sie sind überwältigt, plötzlich in Freiheit zu sein. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/feB4cGIeCe — Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz (@Bundeskanzler) August 1, 2024

How do other representatives of the German authorities comment on this decision

It is important to understand that the decision regarding Krasikov was made jointly by the coalition after careful discussion and analysis of the situation.

The leader of the opposition, Friedrich Merz, said that the German government aimed to save the lives of its citizens, so it was forced to make sacrifices.

According to the representative of the Social Democrats, Michael Roth, "sometimes you have to make a deal with the devil for the sake of humanity."

And the head of the Ministry of Justice, Marko Buschmann, called Krasikov's dismissal a "painful concession."

He also drew attention to the fact that the agent of the FSB of the Russian Federation was not pardoned, but deported.