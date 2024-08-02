Late at night on August 1, 8 citizens of the Russian Federation returned to Russia as part of a prisoner exchange between Russia, the USA, Germany and three other countries. Among them was the murderer Vadim Sokolov (Krasikov).

Putin publicly greeted the murderer Krasikov

As reported by Kremlin propagandists, the following returned to the aggressor country:

Vadim Sokolov (Krasikov),

Vladyslav Klyushin,

Artem and Anna Dultseva,

Pavlo Rubtsov,

Vadym Konoshtonok,

Mykhailo Mikushyn,

Roman Seleznyov (as well as children).

It is worth paying attention to the fact that during the meeting of the Russians at the Vnukovo airport, the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, told Krasikov: "Good" and also hugged him.

What is important to understand is that Krasikov is a former FSB employee who was sentenced to life imprisonment in Germany for the murder of former Chechen field commander Zelimkhan Khangoshvili.

The network also drew attention to the fact that one of the imprisoned citizens of Russia, who was released in the West, came to the exchange wearing a T-shirt of an Imperial Stormtrooper — an elite warrior of the Galactic Empire in the fantastic universe of the movie "Star Wars" with the inscription "Your Empire needs you" (Your empire needs you).

Who managed to save the West within the framework of the exchange of prisoners with Russia

Such hostages of the Putin regime were released as:

Volodymyr Kara-Murza,

Ilya Yashin,

Evan Hershkovich,

Paul Whelan,

Kevin Leek,

Demuri Voronin,

Also Kurmasheva,

Liliya Chanysheva,

Vadim Ostanin,

Ksenia Fadeeva,

Oleksandra Skochylenko,

Andriy Pyvovarov,

Oleg Orlov.

Former Marine Paul Whelan, Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Hershkovich and Russian-American journalist Alsu Kurmasheva returned to the States.