Exchange with the Russian Federation. Biden confirmed the release of 16 political prisoners

The West agreed with the Russian Federation on the release of 16 political prisoners. Three Americans and one green card holder are already returning home.

As Biden said, the following are returning to the United States:

Evan Hershkovich , Wall Street Journal reporter;

Paul Whelan , Marine veteran;

Alsou Kurmasheva , Russian-American radio journalist;

Volodymyr Kara-Murza , Washington Post journalist.

The deal that secured their freedom was a diplomatic feat. In total, we agreed on the release of 16 people from Russia, including two Germans and seven Russian citizens who were political prisoners in their own country. Joe Biden President of the USA

The head of the White House applauded the efforts of the allies, who also participated in difficult negotiations, to achieve this result. It is about:

Germany;

Poland;

Slovenia;

Norway;

Turkey.

And let me be clear: I will not stop working until every American wrongfully detained or held hostage around the world is reunited with their family. My administration has already brought home more than 70 such Americans, many of whom were in captivity before I took office.

As the national security adviser of the American leader, Jake Sullivan, noted, this was the largest exchange in terms of the number of persons since the Cold War.

Sullivan added that a total of 24 prisoners were on the exchange list. Although Turkish sources report two more children. Perhaps these are the children of Artem and Anna Dultseva.

Paul Whelan, Evan Gershkovich, Alsu Kurmasheva, and Vladimir Kara-Murza are coming home.

Russian opposition prisoner Kara-Murza will be exchanged

Russian oppositionist, The Washington Post columnist Volodymyr Kara-Murza, who has British-Russian citizenship and is the owner of a green card, is to arrive in the USA.

At least 12 political prisoners held in Russia are expected to be handed over to Germany as part of the deal announced on August 1. Russia, on the other hand, will receive eight people, most of whom are suspects or convicted because of connections with Russian intelligence.

Among the Russian citizens to be exchanged is Vadim Krasikov, an assassin serving a life sentence in Germany for the killing of a Chechen field commander, commissioned by the Russian federal authorities.

The exchange agreement was coordinated by a number of US government agencies, including the White House, the State Department and the Central Intelligence Agency, writes CBS News.