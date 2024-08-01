The Russian Federation released the journalist Hershkovich and the ex-US soldier as part of a major exchange

What is known about the exchange of captured prisoners between the USA and the Russian Federation

Russia is freeing Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Hershkovich and former US Marine Paul Whelan in a major prisoner exchange between the countries, the publication writes. Share

According to the interlocutors of the agency, Hershkovich and Wilan are currently on their way to destinations outside of Russia. As part of the agreement, the US and its allies will return the prisoners they hold to Russia.

It will be recalled that Hershkovych was sentenced to 16 years in a penal colony in July 2024. Former US Marine Paul Whelan was arrested in Moscow in December 2018 on espionage charges. He was sentenced to 16 years in prison in May 2020.

A large exchange of prisoners

Western and Russian mass media report on preparations for a large exchange of prisoners between the Russian Federation and Belarus on the one hand and the USA, Germany, Slovenia and Britain on the other.

It is expected that this will be the largest exchange of political prisoners and convicts. Russia can release 20 to 30 prisoners. The United States and other countries, in turn, can hand over convicted spies and illegal traders to Moscow.

According to Western officials, Putin is interested in exchanging only Krasikov. This is not the first time he has sought the return of agents arrested during other undercover operations abroad.

Krasikov was sentenced in Germany to life imprisonment for the murder of a former Chechen commander.

In 2004, Putin thanked the emir of Qatar for the return of two men convicted of planting explosives in the car of the Chechen rebel leader. Russia denies responsibility for the killing.