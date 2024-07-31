Lubinets reacted to the death of Mariupol defender Ishchenko in Russian captivity

The Ombudsman of Ukraine, Dmytro Lubinets, reported the death of Oleksandr Ishchenko, who had been in Russian captivity since the spring of 2022. Before that, the man served as a driver in the AZOV regiment in Mariupol.
Lubinets demands an investigation into the death of a Ukrainian prisoner of war
According to the daughter of the Defender of Ukraine, he died 9 days ago. However, no one officially informed the Ukrainian side about this. There was also no official notification about the cause of death of the citizen of Ukraine.
Lubinets wrote an urgent letter to the Commissioner for Human Rights in the Russian Federation asking her to investigate the tragic death of a prisoner of war held by the Russian side, and to report the circumstances and cause of Oleksandr Ishchenko's death.
Lubinets reminded that according to Art. 12 of the Geneva Convention on the Treatment of Prisoners of War, prisoners of war are in the hands of an enemy state and not of individuals or military units that captured them. Regardless of the responsibility that individuals may bear, the Detaining Power is responsible for the treatment of prisoners of war
The death of an Azov in Russian captivity: what is known
Ukrainian prisoner of war Oleksandr Ishchenko, who served as a driver in the "Azov" regiment, died in SIZO-5 in Rostov-on-Don.
Information about the death of a prisoner of war was made public during a meeting of the Southern District Military Court in Rostov-on-Don, which is considering a fabricated case against Ishchenko and 23 other "Azovs". The pretrial detention center has not yet provided the court with documents confirming the death of the defendant. Accordingly, the exact date and cause of death are also unknown.
At the meeting on July 31, the court finished considering the "evidence in the case", but did not proceed to the debate in order to wait for the documents about Ishchenko's death. The debate should take place on August 7.
All of them at different times served in "Azov" under a contract or were freelancers. Some of the accused participated in the defense of Azovstal, others had already left the service at the time of the Russian invasion and were detained at home. Nine women are also involved in the case, most of whom are cooks who prepared food for Azov soldiers.
