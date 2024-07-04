Watch: Ukrainian marine evacuated from occupied territories after 18 months in Russia's captivity

The Ukrainian Navy "Angels" special intelligence unit conducted a multi-stage special operation and evacuated 29-year-old marine Oleksandr from the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine.

How was the special operation conducted?

It is noted that Ukrainian Marine Oleksandr was captured by the Russians while performing the task. During a year and a half of captivity, he repeatedly became a victim and a witness of torture and abuse of Ukrainian prisoners.

From the first days, the "Angels" Navy unit were looking for options to bring the marine back, and they also supported his mother Olga, who works as a Ukrainian language teacher, in every possible way.

Until the last moment, I could not believe that all this was possible. A year ago, on Marine Corps Day, the "Angels" came and promised to return it. A year has passed and Sasha is now at home. I still can't believe it. I am very grateful to the boys for returning my son, said Olga. Share

Many forces were mobilised to liberate Alexander. For security reasons, the details of the operation are not disclosed, but the Navy emphasises that it was complex and multi-stage. All stages of the operation were personally supervised by the Navy commander, Vice Admiral Oleksiy Neizhpapa.

"Angels" successfully evacuated 68 people to Ukraine, and Oleksandr became the 69th.

War prisoners exchange

On June 25, Ukraine held another exchange of prisoners of war witNinetyRussia. 90 defenders returned home.

And on June 28, it was possible to return the deputy chairman of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people Neriman Dzhelal, who was captured in 2021, from Russian captivity.

Nine more Ukrainians, including two priests, were also returned, and this was achieved through the mediation of the Vatican.