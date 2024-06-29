GUR showed a photo of 10 Ukrainians rescued from Russian captivity

Ten Ukrainians, who were released from Russian captivity on June 28, returned to Kyiv.
Points of attention
Deputy Chairman of the Mejlis Nariman Dzhelal and priests of the UGCC were returned from captivity in the Russian Federation
Freed Ukrainians who arrived in Kyiv were met by relatives, representatives of the authorities and clergy.
The following were returned from Russian captivity on June 28 as part of the 53rd exchange:
Nariman Dzhelal, the deputy head of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people, has been in captivity since 2021;
Valery Matyushenko is a political prisoner who has been in captivity since 2017;
Olena Pieh is an art critic and research associate of the Horliv Art Museum, who has been in captivity since 2018;
Bohdan Gelet, a priest of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, was detained by the Russians in 2022;
Ivan Levitsky, a priest of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, was detained by the Russians in 2022;
Mykola Shvets — a civilian captured on the territory of Belarus;
Natalia Zakharenko, a civilian captured on the territory of Belarus;
Pavlo Kuprienko, a civilian captured on the territory of Belarus;
Lyudmila Honcharenko, a civilian captured on the territory of Belarus;
Kateryna Bryukhanova is a civilian captured on the territory of Belarus.
Zelensky reacted to the release of 10 Ukrainians from Russian captivity
Volodymyr Zelenskyi concluded that Ukraine will definitely release all persons held captive by the Russian Federation.