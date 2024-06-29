GUR showed a photo of 10 Ukrainians rescued from Russian captivity

Freed Ukrainians who arrived in Kyiv were met by relatives, representatives of the authorities and clergy.

Smiles, hugs and tears in the eyes! Finally home! — informed the GUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Nariman Dzhelal, the deputy head of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people, has been in captivity since 2021;

Valery Matyushenko is a political prisoner who has been in captivity since 2017;

Olena Pieh is an art critic and research associate of the Horliv Art Museum, who has been in captivity since 2018;

Bohdan Gelet, a priest of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, was detained by the Russians in 2022;

Ivan Levitsky, a priest of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, was detained by the Russians in 2022;

Mykola Shvets — a civilian captured on the territory of Belarus;

Natalia Zakharenko, a civilian captured on the territory of Belarus;

Pavlo Kuprienko, a civilian captured on the territory of Belarus;

Lyudmila Honcharenko, a civilian captured on the territory of Belarus;