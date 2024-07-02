Ukraine returned five citizens from Belarus during last POW exchange

During the last exchange of prisoners between Ukraine and Russia, five Ukrainians were returned from the territory of Belarus.

DIU revealed the details of Ukrainians rescued from Russian captivity

A representative of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU), Andriy Yusov, said that on June 29, the 53rd exchange ended, as part of which 90 Ukrainian servicemen and 10 Ukrainian civilians were returned.

Five of them were returned from Belarus: two men and three women.

According to him, these are citizens of Ukraine who, according to the GUR, were detained and detained illegally.

But this issue was resolved through complex and systematic work—negotiation, diplomatic, and bilateral dialogue. Today, the citizens of Ukraine are at home—that's the most important thing. Andriy Yusov DIU speaker

He also added that Ukraine and Belarus "definitely do not have simple relations" today.

But at the same time, this is a completely different situation than what we have with the so-called Russian Federation. Bilateral work helped to solve this issue, Yusov emphasised. Share

The latest POWs exchange

On June 25, Ukraine held another exchange of prisoners of war with Russia. Ninety defenders returned home.

And on June 28, the deputy chairman of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people Neriman Dzhelal, who was captured in 2021, was returned from Russian captivity.

Nine more Ukrainians, including two priests, were also returned, and this was achieved through the mediation of the Vatican.