Ukraine returned five citizens from Belarus during last POW exchange

During the last exchange of prisoners between Ukraine and Russia, five Ukrainians were returned from the territory of Belarus.
DIU revealed the details of Ukrainians rescued from Russian captivity
A representative of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU), Andriy Yusov, said that on June 29, the 53rd exchange ended, as part of which 90 Ukrainian servicemen and 10 Ukrainian civilians were returned.
Five of them were returned from Belarus: two men and three women.
According to him, these are citizens of Ukraine who, according to the GUR, were detained and detained illegally.
He also added that Ukraine and Belarus "definitely do not have simple relations" today.
The latest POWs exchange
On June 25, Ukraine held another exchange of prisoners of war with Russia. Ninety defenders returned home.
And on June 28, the deputy chairman of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people Neriman Dzhelal, who was captured in 2021, was returned from Russian captivity.
Nine more Ukrainians, including two priests, were also returned, and this was achieved through the mediation of the Vatican.
