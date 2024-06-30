How many Ukrainians are still in Russian captivity - Lubinets data

The aggressor state Russia is illegally detaining more than 14,000 citizens of Ukraine, and the task of returning them is the most difficult.

The return of the civilian population to Ukraine is the most difficult job

This was stated by Human Rights Commissioner Dmytro Lubinets on the sidelines of the Prayer Breakfast under the patronage of the President, held in Kyiv.

Returning three categories of citizens of Ukraine — children, prisoners of war, civilians — it is the most difficult work for civilians. Dmytro Lubinets Commissioner for human rights

The commissioner explained that in the case of civilians, it is not about exchange, as in the case of prisoners of war, but rather about return.

We cannot change them, we do not directly have any additional influence on the Russian Federation. We don't even have a legal basis on the basis of which we can conduct this process, he added. Share

Lubinets reminded that Ukraine is also making every effort to return almost 20,000 children and "tens of thousands" of people who are considered missing.

He specified that this was the first time that the Vatican, which previously provided assistance only in the case of children, took part in the return of Ukrainians home.

Until now, they (the Vatican) helped us with the return of Ukrainian children. We are in direct communication with them. I hope that just this return will be a new point... Perhaps a new channel of both communications and the return of Ukrainian civilians has finally opened, said the human rights commissioner. Share

Lubinets announced a new mechanism for the return of Ukrainians from Russian captivity

Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, said that following the results of the Peace Summit in Switzerland, the participating countries developed a new mechanism for the return of Ukrainians from Russian captivity.

A new mechanism for the return of Ukrainian civilians will soon appear, Lubinets noted. Share

Lubinets noted that he could not reveal the mechanism itself in more detail yet.

He emphasized that the issue of the return of Ukrainian children kidnapped by Russia, as well as prisoners of war, was actively discussed at the Peace Summit in Switzerland.

According to him, a number of countries participating in the Summit have declared their own possibilities for assistance in the return of Ukrainian citizens from Russian captivity.