Ukraine will receive 4 IRIS-T air defense systems from Germany

Germany plans to deliver four more IRIS-T air defense systems to Ukraine by the end of the year.
Points of attention
- Germany will transfer 4 more IRIS-T air defense systems and other military equipment to Ukraine.
- The new package of military aid includes anti-aircraft missile systems, anti-aircraft self-propelled guns, tanks, drones and more.
- Ukraine receives from Germany not only equipment, but also full support in the struggle for its security.
Germany will transfer 4 more IRIS-Ts to Ukraine
According to the deputy official representative of the German government, Wolfgang Buchner, in addition to anti-aircraft missile systems, Ukraine will also receive 10 Gepard anti-aircraft self-propelled guns, 16 self-propelled howitzers, 10 Leopard main battle tanks, combat drones and several thousand ammunition for artillery and tanks.
Germany handed Ukraine a new military package
Germany has provided Ukraine with a new package of military aid. The new assistance package includes:
one air defense system IRIS-T SLS;
14 thousand shells of 155 mm caliber;
10 unmanned surface ships;
16 Vector reconnaissance drones with spare parts;
materials for disposal of explosive objects;
six highly mobile mining excavators;
one Bergepanzer 2 armored repair and evacuation vehicle with spare parts;
55 thousand first aid kits;
700 MK 556 assault rifles;
10 high-precision HLR 338 rifles with cartridges;
50 CR 308 rifles.
Earlier, Germany announced the transfer of an additional Patriot air defense system to Ukraine, providing a quarter of its stocks of these systems. However, Berlin refused to transfer long-range Taurus missiles to Ukraine.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-