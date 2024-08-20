Ukraine will receive 4 IRIS-T air defense systems from Germany
Ukraine will receive 4 IRIS-T air defense systems from Germany

Ukraine will receive 4 IRIS-T air defense systems from Germany
Source:  DW

Germany plans to deliver four more IRIS-T air defense systems to Ukraine by the end of the year.

Germany will transfer 4 more IRIS-Ts to Ukraine

According to the deputy official representative of the German government, Wolfgang Buchner, in addition to anti-aircraft missile systems, Ukraine will also receive 10 Gepard anti-aircraft self-propelled guns, 16 self-propelled howitzers, 10 Leopard main battle tanks, combat drones and several thousand ammunition for artillery and tanks.

Germany remains absolutely committed, and the chancellor (Olaf Scholz) gives his word that support for Ukraine will last as long as necessary, and no one, especially the president of Russia, can expect us to weaken our commitments, - said Wolfgang Buchner.

Germany handed Ukraine a new military package

Germany has provided Ukraine with a new package of military aid. The new assistance package includes:

  • one air defense system IRIS-T SLS;

  • 14 thousand shells of 155 mm caliber;

  • 10 unmanned surface ships;

  • 16 Vector reconnaissance drones with spare parts;

  • materials for disposal of explosive objects;

  • six highly mobile mining excavators;

  • one Bergepanzer 2 armored repair and evacuation vehicle with spare parts;

  • 55 thousand first aid kits;

  • 700 MK 556 assault rifles;

  • 10 high-precision HLR 338 rifles with cartridges;

  • 50 CR 308 rifles.

Earlier, Germany announced the transfer of an additional Patriot air defense system to Ukraine, providing a quarter of its stocks of these systems. However, Berlin refused to transfer long-range Taurus missiles to Ukraine.

