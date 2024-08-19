Germany handed Ukraine a new military package. What went in there

Germany has provided Ukraine with a new package of military aid. In particular, it includes the IRIS-T air defense system and Vector drones.

What was included in the new package of aid to Ukraine from Germany

The new assistance package includes:

one air defense system IRIS-T SLS;

14 thousand shells of 155 mm caliber;

10 unmanned surface ships;

16 Vector reconnaissance drones with spare parts;

materials for disposal of explosive objects;

six highly mobile mining excavators;

one Bergepanzer 2 armored repair and evacuation vehicle with spare parts;

55 thousand first aid kits;

700 MK 556 assault rifles;

10 high-precision HLR 338 rifles with cartridges;

50 CR 308 rifles.

Earlier, Germany announced the transfer of an additional Patriot air defense system to Ukraine, providing a quarter of its stocks of these systems. However, Berlin refused to transfer long-range Taurus missiles to Ukraine.

Germany is not against Ukraine's use of Leopard tanks on the territory of the Russian Federation

According to Markus Faber, the head of the defense committee of the German parliament, after the transfer of Western weapons to Ukraine, they become Ukrainian and the country gets the right to use them at its own discretion.

Faber emphasized that Ukraine can use the weapons received from Germany for combat operations on the territory of Russia, in particular, Leopard-2 tanks.