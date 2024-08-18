The ambassador of Ukraine called on the German government not to cut aid to the Armed Forces

Ukraine's ambassador to Germany, Oleksiy Makeev, urged the German government not to cut military aid to Ukraine.

As the Ambassador of Ukraine to Germany, Oleksiy Makeev, noted, Europe's security depends on Germany's political will to continue playing a leading role in supporting Ukraine.

In particular, Makeev expressed hope that the German government will find ways to finance "common security needs for this year and that the Bundestag will make a firm and clear statement about the budget for 2025."

He also warned that the costs would be "much higher" if Ukraine loses the war against Russia.

What preceded it

The day before, Bild and Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported on the alleged plans of the German government not to allocate military aid to Ukraine from 2025.

Journalists of the publication noted that opposition German politicians have already accused the authorities of effectively freezing financial and military aid to Ukraine.

It is emphasized that at the request of Chancellor Olaf Scholz, the government will not approve additional requests from the Ministry of Defense of the country to provide additional military aid to Ukraine.

The authors of the material add that already approved financial and military aid will continue to flow to Ukraine.