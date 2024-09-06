Germany plans to transfer Iris-T and Panzerhaubitz 2000 self-propelled guns to Ukraine. What is known

In the coming months, Germany will transfer Iris-T air defense systems and Panzerhaubitz 2000 self-propelled guns to Ukraine. German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius announced this on September 6 during the Ramstein meeting.

Germany will transfer Iris-T and self-propelled guns to Ukraine

The partner country will continue to strengthen Kyiv, focusing on the transfer of air defence systems and artillery.

Air defence remains the main focus of German military support to Ukraine. Boris Pistorius Minister of Defence of Germany

Germany previously transferred three Patriot systems from its own stockpile. Spare parts and rockets were sent along with them.

The total number of Iris-T air defence systems for Ukraine from Germany is 24 systems. Only seven of them have been handed over so far.

We finance (production - ed.) 12 Iris-T SLM and 12 Iris-T SLS systems. In this way, we are financing and transferring a total of 24 Iris-T systems, including missiles, - said Pistorius. Share

Berlin will also hand over 12 Panzerhaubitz 2000 self-propelled guns to Kyiv. Six of them will be sent in 2024, and six more in 2025.

The total cost of self-propelled guns, the supply of which was announced by Pistorius, is 150 million euros.

The minister noted that Germany will also hand over demining machines and equipment for bridge construction to Ukraine. In addition, Ukrainian military personnel are trained at the country's bases.

"Rammstein" takes place on September 6

The next meeting of the Contact Group on the Defence of Ukraine is being held at the American Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

The meeting was attended by the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy. He wants more support from his partners.

Zelenskyy was present at "Rammstein" before, but connected via video link. This time he decided to personally come to Germany.