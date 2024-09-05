Zelenskyy will meet with Scholz tete-a-tete before "Rammstein"

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will meet with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Frankfurt am Main on September 6. The tete-a-tete meeting will precede the “Rammstein” meeting, a German government spokesman said.
Points of attention
- The meeting between Zelenskyy and Scholz before the “Rammstein” meeting will take place on September 6 in Frankfurt am Main.
- There is an assumption that the main purpose of Zelensky's participation in the meeting of the contact group is an agreement on the use of allied weapons for attacks on military facilities in the Russian Federation.
- The request to support strikes in Russia's rear is viewed critically, as Western countries are wary of the escalation of the conflict and the possibility of being drawn into the war.
The Ukrainian side did not officially announce the president's visit to Germany. Zelenskyy himself spoke in an evening video message on September 5 about the substantive preparation for Rammstein.
The meeting will take place before the meeting of the contact group. The spokesman did not provide any other details of Zelensky's visit and his talks with the chancellor.
Zelenskyy personally wants to meet with allies and discuss the situation at the front.
The head of the Ukrainian state will ask his partners for permission to use Western weapons to strike at Russia's rear. Western media write that this is the main purpose of Zelensky's participation in the meeting of the contact group.
The President of Ukraine has repeatedly asked to lift the ban on the use of allied weapons for attacks on military facilities on the territory of the Russian Federation. However, not all countries go to the meeting.
The West is wary of escalation and fears being dragged into war. Zelenskyy and other officials of Ukraine have repeatedly spoken about this.
The next meeting of "Rammstein" will be the 24th. It will traditionally be headed by US Defence Minister Lloyd Austin.
