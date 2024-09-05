The rocket flew for about 3 minutes. Zelensky revealed new details of the Russian attack on Poltava

As the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, the Russian missile attack on the training center in Poltava on September 3 was calculated. The rocket flew for about three minutes.

The Russian strike on Poltava was calculated

Another tragedy in Ukraine. And this is a fact. They hit, it was a missile strike, a calculated strike. The rocket flew for about 3 minutes. Therefore, people did not have time to go down to the bomb shelter. And now it is believed that many of them were wounded or killed precisely at the moment of their descent into the bomb shelter. Volodymyr Zelenskyi President of Ukraine

The president noted that the people reacted to the enemy shelling quickly enough, but they did not have enough time to save themselves.

Now it is believed that many of them were injured or killed when they descended into the bomb shelter, that is, people reacted quickly enough, but they did not manage to save themselves, - said Volodymyr Zelenskyi. Share

A large-scale attack on Poltava on September 3, 2024

The Russians bombarded the city with ballistic missiles. The hospital, the building of the educational center and one of the buildings of the Institute of Communications were hit.

54 people died as a result of the shelling. Almost 300 people were injured.

The Russians used ballistics that quickly reach the target. Therefore, the strike occurred when people were descending into the bomb shelter.

There was a version that the cadets of the Institute of Communications came under fire while lining up. However, the institution denied the rumors and stated that they were in hiding.