The rocket flew for about 3 minutes. Zelensky revealed new details of the Russian attack on Poltava

As the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, the Russian missile attack on the training center in Poltava on September 3 was calculated. The rocket flew for about three minutes.
Points of attention
- Volodymyr Zelensky revealed new details about the Russian missile attack on the educational center in Poltava.
- The rocket flew for about 3 minutes, which did not give people the opportunity to quickly avoid the impact.
- As a result of the attack, 54 people died, and almost 300 were injured.
- The Russians used ballistic missiles, which led to a large-scale tragedy in Poltava.
- Rescuers continue search and rescue operations, as there may be 5 more people under the rubble.
The Russian strike on Poltava was calculated
The president noted that the people reacted to the enemy shelling quickly enough, but they did not have enough time to save themselves.
A large-scale attack on Poltava on September 3, 2024
The Russians bombarded the city with ballistic missiles. The hospital, the building of the educational center and one of the buildings of the Institute of Communications were hit.
54 people died as a result of the shelling. Almost 300 people were injured.
The Russians used ballistics that quickly reach the target. Therefore, the strike occurred when people were descending into the bomb shelter.
There was a version that the cadets of the Institute of Communications came under fire while lining up. However, the institution denied the rumors and stated that they were in hiding.
As of September 5, rescuers continue their work, 5 more people may be under the rubble.
