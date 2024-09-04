Strike of the Russian Federation on Poltava. How Ukraine can minimize such cases is the opinion of an expert

Ukraine cannot fully protect itself from strikes on training grounds and educational institutions, according to Oleksandr Musienko, head of the Center for Military Legal Research. However, there is a way out of this situation.

How to protect Ukraine from large losses due to Russian shelling

During the war, you cannot be 100% safe from enemy attacks. In particular, you cannot protect yourself from losses due to shelling.

Of course, it is necessary to work to minimize and take all measures so that even if something happens, there will not be such a large number of dead. Oleksandr Musienko Head of the Center for Military Legal Studies

The expert noted that recently the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskiy spoke about the absence of problems with mobilization. Therefore, the enemy knew that there were many mobilized in the training centres.

One of the options for minimizing losses is the construction of underground storage facilities and bunkers.

This problem can also be solved by sending military personnel to NATO countries for training.

Ideally, our partners would open the door and as many troops as possible would be trained there. Therefore, I think that this would be a way out, precisely transferring it to the territory of NATO countries, it would be the most effective tool, — Musienko said. Share

A large-scale attack on Poltava on September 3, 2024

The Russians bombarded the city with ballistic missiles. The hospital, the building of the educational centre and one of the buildings of the Institute of Communications were hit.

53 people died as a result of the shelling. Almost 300 people were injured.

The Russians used ballistics that quickly reach the target. Therefore, the strike occurred when people were descending into the bomb shelter.