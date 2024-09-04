Strike of the Russian Federation on Poltava. How Ukraine can minimize such cases is the opinion of an expert

Ukraine cannot fully protect itself from strikes on training grounds and educational institutions, according to Oleksandr Musienko, head of the Center for Military Legal Research. However, there is a way out of this situation.
How to protect Ukraine from large losses due to Russian shelling
During the war, you cannot be 100% safe from enemy attacks. In particular, you cannot protect yourself from losses due to shelling.
The expert noted that recently the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskiy spoke about the absence of problems with mobilization. Therefore, the enemy knew that there were many mobilized in the training centres.
One of the options for minimizing losses is the construction of underground storage facilities and bunkers.
This problem can also be solved by sending military personnel to NATO countries for training.
A large-scale attack on Poltava on September 3, 2024
The Russians bombarded the city with ballistic missiles. The hospital, the building of the educational centre and one of the buildings of the Institute of Communications were hit.
53 people died as a result of the shelling. Almost 300 people were injured.
The Russians used ballistics that quickly reach the target. Therefore, the strike occurred when people were descending into the bomb shelter.
There was a version that the cadets of the Institute of Communications came under fire while lining up. However, the institution denied the rumours and stated that they were in hiding.
