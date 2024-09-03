The Russian Federation hit an educational institution in Poltava with a ballistic missile. 41 people died, 180 were injured

On September 3, the Russian Federation hit one of Poltava's educational institutions and a hospital with two ballistic missiles. Currently, 41 people are known to have died, and another 180 people have been injured.

The Russian army attacked Poltava with ballistics

Received preliminary reports on the Russian strike on Poltava. According to currently available information, two ballistic missiles. Hitting the territory of the educational institution and the nearby hospital. One of the buildings of the Institute of Communications was partially destroyed , Zelenskyi said. According to him, people were trapped under the rubble. Many were saved. More than 180 people were injured. There are many dead.

According to him, people found themselves under the rubble. Many were saved. More than 180 people were injured.

As of this time 41 dead are known.

The head of state also said that he ordered a full and prompt investigation into all the circumstances of what happened.

All necessary services are involved in the rescue operation. I am grateful to everyone who helps people and saves lives from the first minutes after being hit. The Russian army will surely answer for this blow. And we say again and again to everyone in the world who has the power to stop this terror: air defense systems and missiles for them are needed in Ukraine, not somewhere in a warehouse, — emphasized Zelensky.

People did not have time to go down to the shelter during the shelling of the Russian Federation

The Ministry of Defense said that "Poltava is going through a terrible day today." They also confirmed that the Russian aggressor had inflicted a barbaric attack on the city's educational institution.

According to available information, the enemy used two ballistic missiles. The time interval between the alarm and the arrival of the deadly rockets was so short that people were caught at the time of evacuation to the bomb shelter , the department says.

One of the buildings of the institute was partially destroyed, many people were trapped under the rubble. Thanks to the coordinated work of rescuers and medics , it was possible to save 25 people, 11 of whom were unblocked from under the rubble . Currently, rescuers continue their work.

We express our sincere condolences to the families of the victims. This tragedy is yet another evidence of the insidiousness of the enemy, who does not stop at any crimes, trying to intimidate Ukrainians. We urge everyone to remain calm and trust only official sources of information. Any speculation on this tragedy is unacceptable, the Ministry of Defense added.