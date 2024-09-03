The Russian Federation hit an educational institution in Poltava with a ballistic missile. 41 people died, 180 were injured

On September 3, the Russian Federation hit one of Poltava's educational institutions and a hospital with two ballistic missiles. Currently, 41 people are known to have died, and another 180 people have been injured.
Points of attention
- The Russian Federation hit an educational institution and a hospital in Poltava with ballistic missiles, which resulted in the death of 41 people and wounding of 180 people.
- The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, ordered a full and prompt investigation into all the circumstances of the attack, involving all the necessary services in the rescue operation.
- Russian aggression led to the partial collapse of the building of the Institute of Communications, injuries and deaths of dozens of civilians who did not have time to go down to the shelter.
The Russian army attacked Poltava with ballistics
According to him, people found themselves under the rubble. Many were saved. More than 180 people were injured.
As of this time 41 dead are known.
The head of state also said that he ordered a full and prompt investigation into all the circumstances of what happened.
People did not have time to go down to the shelter during the shelling of the Russian Federation
The Ministry of Defense said that "Poltava is going through a terrible day today." They also confirmed that the Russian aggressor had inflicted a barbaric attack on the city's educational institution.
One of the buildings of the institute was partially destroyed, many people were trapped under the rubble. Thanks to the coordinated work of rescuers and medics , it was possible to save 25 people, 11 of whom were unblocked from under the rubble . Currently, rescuers continue their work.
According to the Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko, a residential area is located near the place of impact. In high-rise buildings, the shock wave knocked out the glazing and damaged the facades. Now the police are conducting a house-to-house search to see if there are any victims. Hundreds of claims about damaged property have already been registered.
