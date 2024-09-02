The Russian Federation attacked Kyiv with about 10 ballistic missiles

On September 2, the army of the Russian Federation launched another combined missile attack on Kyiv. In particular, the occupiers fired about 10 ballistic missiles at the city.

What is known about the Russian attack on Kyiv on August 2

As Serhiy Popko, the head of the KMVA, reported, the cruise missiles (potentially Kh-101) were fired approximately around three in the morning from Tu-95MS strategic bombers from the Saratov region of the Russian Federation.

After complex maneuvers, these missiles entered Kyiv from the south.

At the same time as the approach of cruise missiles to the capital, the enemy launched KN-24/"Iskander-M" ballistic missiles over Kyiv and its suburbs. To all this, one shock UAV was added.

The forces and means of air defense in the airspace of the capital destroyed more than a dozen cruise missiles and about a dozen ballistic missiles and an attack drone. An incredibly large number of ballistic missiles at the same time, Popko noted. Share

He added that as a result of a rocket strike in the city, debris fell in the Holosiiv, Svyatoshyn, Dnipro and Shevchenkiv districts.

Previously, there are cars on fire and damage to non-residential premises. Data on destruction and casualties are being clarified.

Fires broke out in Kyiv after a Russian missile attack

In Kyiv, as a result of debris falling from a Russian missile attack on September 2, fires broke out in three districts of the capital.

In Sviatoshyn district, 4 cars caught fire as a result of falling rocket debris, the fire was extinguished. At another address, a two-story warehouse building is on fire. Rescuers extinguished the fire on an area of 700 square meters. m.

In addition, firefighters extinguished a fire near the entrance of one of the metro stations, on an area of 20 square meters. The recycling point was on fire.

Holosiivskyi district: fragments of a rocket hit the boiler house of one of the educational institutions. A fire on an area of 6 square meters. m was liquidated.

In the Shevchenkiv district, emergency workers extinguished a fire on an area of 400 square meters. m. Disassembly of structures is ongoing.