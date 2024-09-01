Russia attacked Kharkiv. About 10 explosions rang out, medics were injured

Russia attacked Kharkiv in series on September 1. Currently, several fires are known, and doctors have also been injured.
Points of attention
- Russia launched a series of attacks on Kharkiv, resulting in about 10 explosions.
- Doctors are injured, there is no information about the victims.
- On August 30, the Russian occupying forces hit Kharkiv with modified UMPB D-30 guided air bombs.
- A total of 97 people were injured, including 22 minors. Seven civilians are among the dead.
What is known about Russia's shelling of Kharkiv
As the head of the Kharkiv OVA Oleg Synegubov and the mayor of the city Igor Terekhov reported, the Russians struck about 10 strikes on Kharkiv.
According to OVA, there is damage to civil infrastructure and victims. The quantity is being specified.
There is also a threat of repeated strikes.
According to the mayor, one of the blows hit an area of private development. Several bypasses, a supermarket are on fire. Doctors are among the injured.
Dozens of adults and children became victims of the Russian attack in Kharkiv
On August 30, the Russian occupying forces hit Kharkiv with modified UMPB D-30 guided air bombs.
New important data about the consequences of the attack was shared by the head of Kharkiv OVA Oleg Sinegubov.
It is worth noting that at 7:53 p.m. on August 30, Oleg Synegubov announced 59 victims, that is, the number of victims almost doubled overnight.
As for the dead, seven civilians were known as of 22:00.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-