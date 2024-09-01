Russia attacked Kharkiv. About 10 explosions rang out, medics were injured

Russia attacked Kharkiv in series on September 1. Currently, several fires are known, and doctors have also been injured.

What is known about Russia's shelling of Kharkiv

As the head of the Kharkiv OVA Oleg Synegubov and the mayor of the city Igor Terekhov reported, the Russians struck about 10 strikes on Kharkiv.

According to OVA, there is damage to civil infrastructure and victims. The quantity is being specified.

There is also a threat of repeated strikes.

According to the mayor, one of the blows hit an area of private development. Several bypasses, a supermarket are on fire. Doctors are among the injured.

Dozens of adults and children became victims of the Russian attack in Kharkiv

On August 30, the Russian occupying forces hit Kharkiv with modified UMPB D-30 guided air bombs.

New important data about the consequences of the attack was shared by the head of Kharkiv OVA Oleg Sinegubov.

According to the updated information, as a result of the enemy strike on Kharkiv, 97 people have been injured, including 22 minors, he wrote. Share

It is worth noting that at 7:53 p.m. on August 30, Oleg Synegubov announced 59 victims, that is, the number of victims almost doubled overnight.