According to the information of the head of Kharkiv OVA Oleg Sinegubov, in the afternoon of August 30, powerful explosions were heard in Kharkiv as a result of the dropping of KAB aerial bombs by the criminal army of the Russian Federation.
What is known about the consequences of the attack of the occupying army of the Russian Federation by KAB on Kharkov
According to Oleg Sinegubov, war criminals from the Russian army are attacking Kharkiv and the Kharkiv district.
Terekhov later specified that one of the enemy strikes hit the central part of Kharkiv, as a result of which civil infrastructure objects were damaged.
In addition, it is noted that hits as a result of an enemy attack were recorded in Chuguyev.
According to Suspilnoy, the lights went out in some districts of Kharkiv after the attack by the Russian occupiers.
Later, Sinegubov added that the educational institution was damaged as a result of the enemy attack.
There is also preliminary information about an attack on the Nemyshlyansky district.
Synegubov reported that a child died right on the playground in the Nemyshlyan district as a result of an attack by the Russian army.
At least three other people in the area were injured.
Two people have already died in the burning high-rise building in the Industrial district.
What is known about the consequences of the latest attacks of the Russian army in the Kharkiv region
According to Synegubov, during August 30, the criminal army of the Russian Federation attacked the village. Bohuslavka, as a result of which private cars were destroyed.
Raisins, where a private enterprise was damaged.
The village of Novoosynove, where as a result of an enemy attack, private residential buildings burned down, three cars were damaged. 4 people were injured: a 65-year-old man, 83-, 70-, and 65-year-old women.
The village of Zamulivka. 8 residential buildings and 7 commercial buildings were destroyed by fire as a result of the shelling with rocket launchers.
And also a number of other settlements.
