Russia has begun forming a new brigade to support its occupation group "Sevier", which operates in the Kharkiv region against the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
- Russia has initiated the creation of a new Bars brigade to bolster its Sever military group operating in the Kharkiv region against Ukraine's Defense Forces.
- The 'Bars' brigade will focus on testing and implementing the latest combat technologies, including drones, robotic complexes, and electronic reconnaissance systems.
- The formation of volunteer units like 'Bars' in the Russian army is viewed as a potential hidden mobilization strategy, recruiting individuals from various backgrounds with varying levels of combat experience.
Russia is creating a new Bars brigade for the Kharkiv direction
The formation of a new volunteer brigade called "Bars" began in accordance with the order of the Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation dated August 21, 2024 and the instructions of the Chief of the General Staff dated August 22, 2024.
This was stated by the spokesman of OTU "Kharkiv" Vitaly Sarantsev.
It became known from Russian sources that special attention was paid to the "Bars-Sarmat" detachment, which will test the latest combat drones, robotic complexes, electronic reconnaissance and combat systems, counter-battery systems, as well as control and communication means. This unit aims not only to increase combat effectiveness, but also to introduce the latest technologies on the battlefield.
Some experts believe that the formation of volunteer units in the Russian army is a hidden form of mobilization. People from poor regions or foreign citizens who do not always have the necessary combat experience are often recruited to such units.
The situation in the Kharkiv direction: what is known
Earlier, OTU "Kharkiv" reported that the situation in the Kharkiv direction remains extremely tense. The defense forces of Ukraine continue to repulse the attacks of the Russian occupiers, carry out counterattacks and take measures to strengthen defensive positions.
At the same time, the press service of the brigade confirmed that the Third Assault Brigade advanced almost two square kilometers deep into the front. The troops repelled the enemy's blow from the direction of Makiivka, removing the threat from other important areas of the front.
