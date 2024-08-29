Russia has begun forming a new brigade to support its occupation group "Sevier", which operates in the Kharkiv region against the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

The formation of a new volunteer brigade called "Bars" began in accordance with the order of the Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation dated August 21, 2024 and the instructions of the Chief of the General Staff dated August 22, 2024.

This was stated by the spokesman of OTU "Kharkiv" Vitaly Sarantsev.

The brigade will consist of three separate detachments: "Bars-Bryansk", "Bars-Kursk" and "Bars-Bilhorod", the total number of which is 4,921 servicemen. The main task of the newly created unit will be to support the "Sevier" troop grouping. Vitaly Sarantsev Spokesman of OTU "Kharkiv"

It became known from Russian sources that special attention was paid to the "Bars-Sarmat" detachment, which will test the latest combat drones, robotic complexes, electronic reconnaissance and combat systems, counter-battery systems, as well as control and communication means. This unit aims not only to increase combat effectiveness, but also to introduce the latest technologies on the battlefield.

Some experts believe that the formation of volunteer units in the Russian army is a hidden form of mobilization. People from poor regions or foreign citizens who do not always have the necessary combat experience are often recruited to such units.

The situation in the Kharkiv direction: what is known

Earlier, OTU "Kharkiv" reported that the situation in the Kharkiv direction remains extremely tense. The defense forces of Ukraine continue to repulse the attacks of the Russian occupiers, carry out counterattacks and take measures to strengthen defensive positions.

Recently, the deputy commander of the Third Separate Assault Brigade, Maksym Zhorin, said that the fighters of the 3rd OShBr successfully conducted a counterattack in the Kharkiv region. Share

At the same time, the press service of the brigade confirmed that the Third Assault Brigade advanced almost two square kilometers deep into the front. The troops repelled the enemy's blow from the direction of Makiivka, removing the threat from other important areas of the front.