Russia is increasing the military group Sever in the Kharkiv region. What is happening
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russia is increasing the military group Sever in the Kharkiv region. What is happening

OTU Kharkiv
new Bars brigade
Читати українською

Russia has begun forming a new brigade to support its occupation group "Sevier", which operates in the Kharkiv region against the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • Russia has initiated the creation of a new Bars brigade to bolster its Sever military group operating in the Kharkiv region against Ukraine's Defense Forces.
  • The 'Bars' brigade will focus on testing and implementing the latest combat technologies, including drones, robotic complexes, and electronic reconnaissance systems.
  • The formation of volunteer units like 'Bars' in the Russian army is viewed as a potential hidden mobilization strategy, recruiting individuals from various backgrounds with varying levels of combat experience.

Russia is creating a new Bars brigade for the Kharkiv direction

The formation of a new volunteer brigade called "Bars" began in accordance with the order of the Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation dated August 21, 2024 and the instructions of the Chief of the General Staff dated August 22, 2024.

This was stated by the spokesman of OTU "Kharkiv" Vitaly Sarantsev.

The brigade will consist of three separate detachments: "Bars-Bryansk", "Bars-Kursk" and "Bars-Bilhorod", the total number of which is 4,921 servicemen. The main task of the newly created unit will be to support the "Sevier" troop grouping.

Vitaly Sarantsev

Vitaly Sarantsev

Spokesman of OTU "Kharkiv"

It became known from Russian sources that special attention was paid to the "Bars-Sarmat" detachment, which will test the latest combat drones, robotic complexes, electronic reconnaissance and combat systems, counter-battery systems, as well as control and communication means. This unit aims not only to increase combat effectiveness, but also to introduce the latest technologies on the battlefield.

Some experts believe that the formation of volunteer units in the Russian army is a hidden form of mobilization. People from poor regions or foreign citizens who do not always have the necessary combat experience are often recruited to such units.

The situation in the Kharkiv direction: what is known

Earlier, OTU "Kharkiv" reported that the situation in the Kharkiv direction remains extremely tense. The defense forces of Ukraine continue to repulse the attacks of the Russian occupiers, carry out counterattacks and take measures to strengthen defensive positions.

Recently, the deputy commander of the Third Separate Assault Brigade, Maksym Zhorin, said that the fighters of the 3rd OShBr successfully conducted a counterattack in the Kharkiv region.

At the same time, the press service of the brigade confirmed that the Third Assault Brigade advanced almost two square kilometers deep into the front. The troops repelled the enemy's blow from the direction of Makiivka, removing the threat from other important areas of the front.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Russians are forming a new pseudo-volunteer battalion "Donetsk"
Russian Federation
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
UK Intelligence says Russia forms a new "volunteer" corps for the war against Ukraine
UK Ministry of Defence
UK Intelligence says Russia forms a new "volunteer" corps for the war against Ukraine
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
In Kurshchyna, the Russians are convulsively forming the accounts of UAV operators from civilians
drone

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?