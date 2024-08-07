The members of the Crimean Tatar resistance movement ATESH learned on August 7 that the Russian occupiers began to create drone operators' accounts of civilians in the Kursk region against the background of the Armed Forces operation.

In the Kursk region, civilians are made emergency drone pilots

An ATESH agent from the event center reported that all those who have experience in operating UAVs or are training to become operators, were urgently gathered and brought to the hangar near the Halino airfield.

It is here that the Boomerang FPV drone pilot training center is located.

The military forms calculations from two people: the operator and his assistant. Share

The training time is up to 10 hours (since the process of firmware and soldering of drones is skipped).

After that, groups of attack UAVs are formed to at least somehow stop the movement of equipment.

Ukrainian forces could capture the Suja station

The message of the propagandists states that the Ukrainian forces allegedly captured the Suja gas measuring station.

What is important to understand is that Russia supplies gas to the Ukrainian gas transportation system through it.

In addition, it is emphasized that it is a key border facility for transporting Russian gas to Europe.

The route through Suja is the only one left of the five transport corridors through which Russia has so far transited its gas to Europe.

Some Russian "militants" claim that the Armed Forces of Ukraine allegedly captured 11 settlements in the Kursk region and entrenched themselves in them. And the city of Suja itself is surrounded.