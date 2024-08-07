Russian telegeram channels report that the Armed Forces of Ukraine have taken control of the Suja gas measuring station in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation. The General Staff of the Armed Forces does not confirm or deny this information at the moment.

Ukrainian forces could capture the Suja station

The message of the propagandists states that the Ukrainian forces allegedly captured the Suja gas measuring station.

What is important to understand is that Russia supplies gas to the Ukrainian gas transportation system through it.

In addition, it is emphasized that it is a key border facility for transporting Russian gas to Europe.

The route through the Suja is the only one left of the five transport corridors through which Russia used to transit its gas to Europe.

Moreover, some Russian "militants" claim that the Armed Forces of Ukraine allegedly captured 11 settlements in the Kursk region and entrenched themselves in them.

Information is also actively spreading that the city of Suja, although not captured, is already surrounded.

Russian military personnel are also frightened, because they predict that Ukrainian forces may break into the NPP zone, and it will be extremely difficult to dislodge them from there.

How Putin reacts to the events in the Kursk region

On August 7, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin announced that he was convening an emergency meeting with security forces regarding the latest events in the Kursk region.

Immediately after our meeting, I will have a meeting with the heads of law enforcement agencies, the Ministry of Defense, the General Staff, the FSB, I mean the border direction of the Federal Security Service, and I will listen to another report from my colleagues on what is happening in the Kursk region, — said the illegitimate president Russian Federation Share

He cynically called the recent events in the region "a large-scale provocation by the Armed Forces of Ukraine", ignoring the fact that the Russian Federation has been waging war against Ukraine for more than 10 years.