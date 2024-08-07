On the night of August 7, the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, was informed about the situation in the Kursk region after the breakthrough of Ukrainian forces there. In addition, the dictator was lied to that civilians were being deported from the border areas, although the local population denied this.

The acting governor of the Kursk region of the Russian Federation Oleksiy Smirnov talked with the Russian dictator about this.

He told Putin that the situation in the Kursk region is "under control", but, despite this, they allegedly already organized the evacuation of residents "from the shelled border areas", where temporary accommodation points were prepared for them and provided with everything necessary.

However, civilians claim that they are engaged in self-evacuation, because representatives of the local authorities simply ran away.

According to Smirnov, doctors from Moscow and St. Petersburg went to the region.

Putin himself called the recent events "a large-scale provocation by the Armed Forces of Ukraine."

According to the results of my conversation with the acting governor of the Kursk region, a number of civil agencies have been instructed to provide the necessary assistance to the residents of the region. I also ask the government to deal with this immediately, — said the dictator.

The breakthrough of the Russian border — the latest details

On August 6, fighting began between Ukrainian forces and the Russian occupiers on the border with Russia.

Russian propagandists complain that the Armed Forces were able to break through the border, but the Ukrainian General Staff has not yet confirmed this information.

In the evening, t.v.o. the governor of the Kursk region, Oleksiy Smirnov, said that a tense situation remains on the border, and fighting continues.

As of the morning of August 7, it became known that the Armed Forces of Ukraine allegedly took control of the settlements of Mykolayevo-Daryino, Dar'ino and Sverdlykovo in the Suzhan district of the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.