According to Russian Telegram channels, the Armed Forces of Ukraine allegedly took control of Mykolayevo-Daryino, Dar'ino and Sverdlykovo settlements in the Suzhan district of the Kursk region of the Russian Federation. The General Staff of the AFU has not yet commented on this information in any way.

The situation in the Kursk region is rapidly worsening

Local residents complain that the situation in the Suzhan district is still extremely difficult, and the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine allegedly occupied the settlements of Mykolayevo-Daryno, Daryino and Sverdlykovo.

In addition, it is indicated that the Ukrainian forces were able to expand the zone of control along the 38K-004 road, advancing towards the western suburb of Suzhi — Honcharivka. Fighting is still going on there.

A tense situation persists in the village of Oleshnya, where Russian servicemen are almost completely surrounded and are fighting fierce battles with innumerable opponents. According to preliminary information, there are up to 400 members of Ukrainian formations in the territory of the Kursk Region under the control of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, writes ASTRA Telegram channel. Share

The Rybar channel claims that, in general, the Ukrainian command has concentrated up to two thousand soldiers along the Russian border and is constantly raising reserves.

The local population continues to actively engage in self-evacuation, as the authorities of certain districts simply fled from the scene of events.

What is important to know about the breach of the Russian border on August 6

On August 6, it became known for the first time that fighting began between the Armed Forces of Ukraine and Russian invaders on the border with Russia.

After that, pro-war Kremlin channels announced that Ukrainian forces were able to break through the border, but the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has not yet confirmed this information.

On the evening of August 6, the Ministry of Defense of Russia began to claim that "the enemy tried to break through", but "the troops suffered significant losses and retreated".

Subsequently, the Russian Ministry of Defense removed this fragment from its official statement.

In the evening, t.v.o. the governor of the Kursk region, Oleksiy Smirnov, said that a tense situation remains on the border, and fighting continues.