Raid on the Tendra Spit. DIU disclosed the results of the operation
Ukraine
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Artan
As reported by the Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine, on August 6, 2024, special forces of the active operations unit "Artan" and the Maritime Center of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine conducted a successful operation in the northern part of the Black Sea.

Points of attention

  • The actions of special forces of the DIU are part of the strategic plan of the Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine.
  • Tendra Spit is located in the northern part of the Black Sea, next to Crimea, which is occupied by Russia.
  • Also in July, special forces of the DIU carried out an attack on the Russian airfield in Syria, destroying the enemy's military equipment.

Special forces of the DIU inflicted significant losses on the Russian occupiers

According to Ukrainian intelligence officers, the operation took place at night.

An amphibious group of special forces landed on the Tendra Spit and destroyed Russian armored vehicles, in particular the MT-LB, the enemy's EW complex.

In addition, it is reported that the fortifications of the Russian invaders were destroyed.

During the battle, the soldiers of the Russian Federation suffered losses among the personnel — the exact number is being clarified.

The DIU draws attention to the fact that, having successfully completed the assigned task, including the secret part of it, the special forces left without casualties.

This is not the first successful active event of special forces of the GUR on the Russian-occupied Tendra Spit. Relevant actions are only part of the large-scale plan of the Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine, the implementation of which is ongoing, Ukrainian intelligence emphasizes.

What is important to understand is that Tendra Spit is a narrow island about 65 km long and up to 1.8 km wide.

It is located in the northern part of the Black Sea, not far from the Ukrainian Crimea occupied by Russia.

Special forces of the DIU attacked the base of the Russian Federation in Syria

It also recently became known that the special forces of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine inflicted a devastating blow on the Russian airfield in Syria.

They managed to destroy the enemy's military equipment.

As the journalists managed to find out, the "Chemist" group organized and carried out a new complex attack on the positions of the occupation forces of the Russian Federation in Syria.

What is important to understand is that it happened on July 24 — the day after the meeting of the illegitimate Russian president, Vladimir Putin, with Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad.

The new target of the DIU special forces was the military equipment of the Russian invaders at the Kuveyres airfield they occupied.

