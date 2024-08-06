The DIU released a powerful video of the destruction of the positions of the Russian army by drones
The DIU released a powerful video of the destruction of the positions of the Russian army by drones

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Military Armed Forces of Ukraine
The Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine showed the successful work of Ukrainian UAVs, which destroy the positions of the criminal army of the Russian Federation at the front.

What is known about the successful destruction by DIU drones of the positions of the Russian army on the front line

Partisan group 9 of the Department of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine works - their kamikaze drones appear in the most necessary and unexpected places for the enemy. Heavy and light vehicle equipment of the Russian occupiers, their Murom surveillance complexes, hangars and workshops that the Russians use for military logistics, as well as enemy field fortifications, are on fire, - says the post to the video of the DIU.

The agency noted that the presence of the occupation army of the Russian Federation on Ukrainian territory should be intolerable for the Russian occupiers.

What is known about the successful attacks of DIU drones on the positions of the Russian army

The Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense showed the work of the legionnaires in destroying warehouses and electronic warfare equipment of the criminal army of the Russian Federation near the Ukrainian-Russian border.

It is noted that the video shows the work of the fighters of the "Athena" DIU tactical group of the International Legion.

In particular, fighters destroy the targets of the criminal army of the Russian Federation with the help of FPV strike drones.

It is noted that a number of enemy objects were attacked and destroyed with the help of drones in the territory of the Sumy region, near the Russian border.

