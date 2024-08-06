The Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine showed the successful work of Ukrainian UAVs, which destroy the positions of the criminal army of the Russian Federation at the front.
What is known about the successful destruction by DIU drones of the positions of the Russian army on the front line
The agency noted that the presence of the occupation army of the Russian Federation on Ukrainian territory should be intolerable for the Russian occupiers.
The Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense showed the work of the legionnaires in destroying warehouses and electronic warfare equipment of the criminal army of the Russian Federation near the Ukrainian-Russian border.
It is noted that the video shows the work of the fighters of the "Athena" DIU tactical group of the International Legion.
In particular, fighters destroy the targets of the criminal army of the Russian Federation with the help of FPV strike drones.
It is noted that a number of enemy objects were attacked and destroyed with the help of drones in the territory of the Sumy region, near the Russian border.
