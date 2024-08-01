The Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense showed the work of the legionnaires in destroying warehouses and electronic warfare equipment of the criminal army of the Russian Federation near the Ukrainian-Russian border.
Points of attention
- The International Legion of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is engaging in successful operations to destroy ammunition depots and electronic warfare equipment of the Russian Federation near the Ukrainian-Russian border.
- FPV drones are proving to be an effective and inexpensive tool for Ukrainian forces in attacking enemy targets, including a recent incident where a 12-ton Mi-8 helicopter of the Russian Federation was shot down.
- The DIU “Athena” tactical group of the International Legion is utilizing FPV strike drones to skillfully target and destroy enemy objects, including Russian field ammunition depots, personnel locations, and electronic warfare equipment.
- Ukrainian military deploys thousands of FPV attack drones monthly along the front line, strategically using them to pursue units of the Russian occupation army and engage in combat operations, such as attacking artillery positions.
- The video footage showcases the successful operations of the International Legion in attacking and destroying enemy targets, emphasizing the impact of FPV drones in the ongoing conflict near the Ukrainian-Russian border.
How the DIU legionnaires destroy the ammunition depots and electronic warfare equipment of the occupying army of the Russian Federation
It is noted that the video shows the work of the fighters of the "Athena" DIU tactical group of the International Legion.
In particular, fighters destroy the targets of the criminal army of the Russian Federation with the help of FPV strike drones.
It is noted that a number of enemy objects were attacked and destroyed with the help of drones in the territory of the Sumy region, near the Russian border.
What is known about the consequences of Ukraine's latest drone attacks on the objects of the Russian Federation
A Ukrainian-made UAV weighing 2 kg shot down a 12-ton Mi-8 helicopter of the criminal army of the Russian Federation on Wednesday, July 31.
Every month, the Ukrainian military deploys about 100,000 FPV attack drones along the front line.
These inexpensive drones ram the military equipment of the occupation army of the Russian Federation and pursue units of the criminal army of the Russian Federation in open terrain.
They also fire at the artillery positions of the Russian occupiers.
On July 31, one such small FPV drone, which was remotely controlled by an operator wearing a virtual reality headset, struck a Russian Mi-8 helicopter.
