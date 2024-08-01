The Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense showed the work of the legionnaires in destroying warehouses and electronic warfare equipment of the criminal army of the Russian Federation near the Ukrainian-Russian border.

How the DIU legionnaires destroy the ammunition depots and electronic warfare equipment of the occupying army of the Russian Federation

It is noted that the video shows the work of the fighters of the "Athena" DIU tactical group of the International Legion.

In particular, fighters destroy the targets of the criminal army of the Russian Federation with the help of FPV strike drones.

It is noted that a number of enemy objects were attacked and destroyed with the help of drones in the territory of the Sumy region, near the Russian border.

Russian field ammunition depots, the location of enemy personnel and its electronic warfare equipment are on fire from skillful strikes by FPV drones, - the DIU statement emphasizes. Share

What is known about the consequences of Ukraine's latest drone attacks on the objects of the Russian Federation

A Ukrainian-made UAV weighing 2 kg shot down a 12-ton Mi-8 helicopter of the criminal army of the Russian Federation on Wednesday, July 31.

Every month, the Ukrainian military deploys about 100,000 FPV attack drones along the front line.

These inexpensive drones ram the military equipment of the occupation army of the Russian Federation and pursue units of the criminal army of the Russian Federation in open terrain.

They also fire at the artillery positions of the Russian occupiers.

On July 31, one such small FPV drone, which was remotely controlled by an operator wearing a virtual reality headset, struck a Russian Mi-8 helicopter.