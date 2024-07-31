DIU conducted the largest cyber attack on the financial sector and government resources of the Russian Federation. What are the results?

In the evening of July 30, the cyber specialists of DIU completed one of the largest DDOS attacks in history on the Internet infrastructure of the aggressor state, affecting critical resources and gaining access to a large array of confidential data. This is reported by online.ua sources in Ukrainian intelligence.

The results of the largest cyber attack of the State Government on the financial sector and government resources of the Russia

It is important to understand that the attack continued continuously for a week and affected the online services of all major Russian banks, including the Central Bank, telecommunication service providers, national payment systems, social networks and messengers, government resources and dozens of other services.

All the attacked resources were in one way or another involved in supporting or financing the armed aggression of the terrorist state against Ukraine.

In particular, VTB-Bank, Alfa Bank, SebrBank, Raiffeisen Bank, RSHB Bank, Ak "Bars", Rosbank, Gazprombank, T-Bank, iBank, bank "Dom. RF" and the Bank of Russia. On the last day of the attack, the resources of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Federal Tax Service were also affected.

In addition, it is emphasized that as of 19:00 on July 30, the Russians have not managed to restore the proper functioning of the leading banking and payment systems, the work of mobile operators, social networks and Internet providers.

Failures in the work of the web resources of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Federal Tax Service do not stop.

Russia has already recognized the power of the DIU cyber attack

It is worth paying attention to the fact that the Russian mass media called this cyber attack "probably the most powerful in history", "carpet hacker attacks" and "a large offensive of cyber troops".

As a result, the results of the DIU operation were felt by millions of users in all regions of the Russian Federation who could not use Internet services.

According to the estimates of enemy cyber analysts, given the success that Ukrainian hackers managed to achieve, the forecasts for the consequences of subsequent similar attacks are "disappointing".

