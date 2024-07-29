DIU carried out a cyber attack on the Central Bank of Russia — sources

On the morning of July 29, cyber specialists of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine attacked the Central Bank of the Russian Federation. This was reported to Online.UA by its own intelligence sources.

DIU specialists carried out a cyber attack on Russian banking resources

In particular, from approximately 11:00 a.m. local time, the resources of the Central Bank of Russia work either with significant interruptions or are completely unavailable to users.

The financial institution itself acknowledges the fact of a cyber attack and notes that the intensity of the attack is increasing.

The Central Bank of the Russian Federation (Bank of Russia) is the main bank of the first level, the main issuing and monetary institution of the Russian Federation, which develops and implements in cooperation with the Russian government a unified state credit policy and is endowed with special powers, in particular, the right to issue banknotes and regulate activities of banks.

In addition, Russian users cannot use the online services of Zenit Bank and Gazprombank.

The situation is complicated by the lack of a stable Internet connection, since the largest providers of telecommunication services in the Russian Federation are also subject to systematic cyberattacks. In particular, the attack is carried out on the MTS provider, whose users have not been able to fully use the services for the third day. Share

The DIU spoke about the consequences of a large-scale cyber attack on Russia

The unprecedented attack by the cyber experts of DIU MOU on the banking sector of the Russian Federation, which is involved in the financing of Russia's armed aggression, has been going on for several days in a row and is gaining momentum. After the online services of leading Russian banks, Internet providers, social networks and national payment systems were affected, ATMs were also hit by cyber attacks. In addition, Ukrainian intelligence managed to gain access to the databases of Russian financial institutions.

According to insiders in Ukrainian intelligence, brokerage applications and ATMs have been added to the main banking institutions of the Russian Federation, whose online services have already been blocked.

As of July 27, users of a number of Russian banks cannot withdraw cash because their debit and credit cards are immediately blocked when they try to use an ATM.