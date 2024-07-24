DIU "hacked" the banking system of the Russian Federation. Sberbank, Raiffeisen, VTB, Alfa Bank were "placed" by the sources

From the morning of July 23, a massive cyber attack by the specialists of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications on the banking system of the aggressor state began. This is reported by Online.UA sources in military intelligence.

What is known about the new cyber attack DIU on Russia

As reported by Online.UA military intelligence sources, as a result of the strike, the work of payment systems, mobile applications of banks, personal offices, payment systems for public transport, etc., stopped or became significantly more difficult.

Interruptions in the work of the main mobile operators and Internet providers of Russia are also observed.

Users throughout the Russian Federation complain that they cannot use the digital services of a number of major banking institutions at once.

In particular, online services do not work or have significantly degraded at Alfa Bank, SberBank, Raiffeisen Bank, VTB Bank, RSHB Bank, Gazprombank, T-Bank, and iBank online banking.

In addition, the operation of the terrorists' national payment systems — the "SBP Fast Payment System" and the National Payment Card System "NSPK" — has been blocked or significantly disrupted.

Also, Russian users on social networks complain en masse about the impossibility of using mobile communications or mobile Internet from Beeline, Megafon, Tele2 and Rostelecom.

Photo — RosZMI

Photo — RosZMI

In Russia, it has already been recognized that a massive failure in the work of online services is the result of an attack by "politically motivated hackers". At the same time, Ukrainian intelligence points out that the attack is still ongoing and far from over.

In fact, the Russians achieve their "goals" in this way, which, as you know, is going "according to plan." Russia and Putin's serfs are returning to the "roots" and "scrap": the "NATO" Internet has less and less influence on the lives of Russians, and online services are disappearing as "enemies of liberal values". This is a good moment to fully implement the "import substitution" dreamed of by the Kremlin in the form of wooden calculators, paper passbooks and rock accounting paintings. For our part, we are making every effort to speed up this process and return Muscovites to the times when no bitcoin, stock exchange, or even the dollar had any impact on their lives. After all, they simply won't have access to it, - the interlocutor in the DIU of the MOU commented on the situation. Share

What is known about previous cyberattacks on Russian companies

As already mentioned earlier, recently the DIU and cyber activists jointly conducted a series of successful cyber attacks on Russian companies actively supporting the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine.

In just a few days, we managed to:

to destroy more than 100 terabytes of data of the company "OrbitSoft" — a software developer that fulfilled contracts for the Russian military; successfully erased data on 8 servers of the company "Orient Systems", which develops and supplies equipment for navigation to destroy all data on 19 servers of Internet providers in Nizhny Novgorod — "Linktelecom NN" and "Access Telecom".