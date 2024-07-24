DIU "hacked" the banking system of the Russian Federation. Sberbank, Raiffeisen, VTB, Alfa Bank were "placed" by the sources

From the morning of July 23, a massive cyber attack by the specialists of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications on the banking system of the aggressor state began. This is reported by Online.UA sources in military intelligence.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian military intelligence conducted a massive cyber attack on the banking system of the Russian Federation, disrupting the operation of payment systems and mobile applications.
- Serious obstacles in the work of banks and mobile operators led to the dissatisfaction of users who could not use the digital services of the main Russian banks and mobile operators.
- The goal of cyberattacks on Russian companies is not only to destroy data and equipment, but also to paralyze their work and cause financial losses.
- Ukrainian military intelligence continues to actively conduct cyber operations against the Russian Federation with the aim of undermining its financial and technological infrastructure.
What is known about the new cyber attack DIU on Russia
As reported by Online.UA military intelligence sources, as a result of the strike, the work of payment systems, mobile applications of banks, personal offices, payment systems for public transport, etc., stopped or became significantly more difficult.
Interruptions in the work of the main mobile operators and Internet providers of Russia are also observed.
Users throughout the Russian Federation complain that they cannot use the digital services of a number of major banking institutions at once.
In particular, online services do not work or have significantly degraded at Alfa Bank, SberBank, Raiffeisen Bank, VTB Bank, RSHB Bank, Gazprombank, T-Bank, and iBank online banking.
In addition, the operation of the terrorists' national payment systems — the "SBP Fast Payment System" and the National Payment Card System "NSPK" — has been blocked or significantly disrupted.
Also, Russian users on social networks complain en masse about the impossibility of using mobile communications or mobile Internet from Beeline, Megafon, Tele2 and Rostelecom.
In Russia, it has already been recognized that a massive failure in the work of online services is the result of an attack by "politically motivated hackers". At the same time, Ukrainian intelligence points out that the attack is still ongoing and far from over.
What is known about previous cyberattacks on Russian companies
As already mentioned earlier, recently the DIU and cyber activists jointly conducted a series of successful cyber attacks on Russian companies actively supporting the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine.
In just a few days, we managed to:
to destroy more than 100 terabytes of data of the company "OrbitSoft" — a software developer that fulfilled contracts for the Russian military;
successfully erased data on 8 servers of the company "Orient Systems", which develops and supplies equipment for navigation
to destroy all data on 19 servers of Internet providers in Nizhny Novgorod — "Linktelecom NN" and "Access Telecom".
The purpose of these cyber attacks was not only to destroy important data and equipment, but also to paralyze the work of companies, cause them financial losses and create psychological pressure on the territory of Russia, explained the DIU.
