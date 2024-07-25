Internet apocalypse in Russia. Enemy's digital infrastructure crumbled after a cyber attack by DIU — the source

Cyber specialists of the DIU continue a large-scale attack on the Russian digital infrastructure involved in ensuring the military aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine. On the third day from the start of the operation, new banks and payment services, social networks, messengers and entertainment resources were added to the list of targets. This is reported by Online.UA with reference to its own sources in the security and defense forces.

DIU staged an Internet apocalypse in Russia: what is known

On July 25, the largest Russian banking institutions are under attack, including Alfa-Bank, SberBank, Raiffeisen-Bank, VTB Bank, RSHB Bank, Rosbank, Gazprombank, T-Bank and iBank. On the second day of the attack, they were joined by Promsvyazbank and Pochta Bank, as well as Avito, a Russian Internet service for posting ads for goods, real estate, resumes, and vacancies.

Today, the Russian social network VK, the Discord messenger, the Rapid Payment System "SBP", the National Payment Card System "NSPC" and the Lampa movie-video viewing resource are also affected.

Some financial institutions, in particular Alfa Bank, initially denied that the failure was due to external interference. However, the rest of the banks, such as VTB, admitted that they were trying to cope with a "large-scale DDOS attack planned from abroad" and overcome its consequences.

RosZMI about a cyber attack

However, the online services of financial institutions across the country are either not working at all or are working unstable and with errors for the third day. Because of this, clients throughout Russia cannot go to personal accounts, pay for services, pay for using public transport and carry out any other financial transactions.

RosZMI about a cyber attack

The situation is complicated by the unstable work of Internet providers, in particular Beeline, Megafon, MTS, Tele2 and Rostelecom — they are also attacked by Ukrainian cyber experts.

RosZMI about a cyber attack

As noted by the hostile media, hackers act according to the usual scheme: they scan the infrastructure of the victims, find vulnerable places and then strike. It is reported that users in the entire territory of the Russian Federation cannot fully use the services of banks. In some Russian media, the current events are called the "Internet apocalypse" and admit that they have not yet encountered cyber attacks of similar power.

We will remind you that a large-scale cyber attack began in the morning of July 23. As a result of the attack, the work of payment systems, mobile applications of banks, personal accounts, the payment system for services in public transport, etc., stopped or was significantly complicated. According to sources Online. UA in GUR, the operation against financial institutions of the aggressor state continues. Share

What is known about the new GUR cyber attack on Russia

From the morning of July 23, a massive cyber attack by the specialists of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications on the banking system of the aggressor state began. This is reported by Online.UA sources in military intelligence.

According to Online.UA military intelligence sources, as a result of the attack, the work of payment systems, mobile applications of banks, personal offices, payment systems for services in public transport, etc., stopped or was significantly complicated.

Interruptions in the work of the main mobile operators and Internet providers of Russia are also observed.

In Russia, it has already been recognized that a massive failure in the work of online services is the result of an attack by "politically motivated hackers". At the same time, Ukrainian intelligence points out that the attack is still ongoing and far from over.