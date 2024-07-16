DIU, cyber volunteers attacked about 100 Russian web resources

On July 15, 2024, cyber specialists of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) attacked almost a hundred web resources of the aggressor country of the Russian Federation.

What is known about the new cyber attack on Russia

According to the data of Ukrainian intelligence agencies, as of July 16, 39 of the total list of attacked Russian sites continue to be "unable".

DIU and cyber volunteers aimed to destroy important internal information of companies that serve clients from the Russian public sector involved in waging war against Ukraine.

Ukraine's new cyber attack hit:

● "MIT group" is a group of companies engaged in the development of corporate websites.

● "Permsky zavod promboladnanni" — an enterprise that manufactures and supplies lifting equipment for industrial facilities.

● "United Crane Technologies" is a trade and production company for the manufacture and sale of lifting equipment.

● "RUMOS-LADA" is a dealer of LADA cars.

As a result of the cyberattack, the appearance of the affected web resources of the aggressor has undergone certain changes — now, instead of the usual sections for Muscovites, only a pig's head and the error code "404" are visible on the sites. Glory to Ukraine! - Ukrainian scouts note ironically.

Ukrainian spies and cyber activists staged attacks on Russian companies

As already mentioned earlier, recently, DIU and cyber activists jointly conducted a series of successful cyber attacks on Russian companies actively supporting the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine.

In just a few days, we managed to:

to destroy more than 100 terabytes of data of the company "OrbitSoft" — a software developer that fulfilled contracts for the Russian military; successfully erased data on eight servers of the company "Orient Systems", which develops and supplies equipment for navigation to destroy all data on 19 servers of Internet providers in Nizhny Novgorod — "Linktelecom NN" and "Access Telecom".

DIU's statement explained that the purpose of these cyber attacks was not only to destroy important data and equipment but also to paralyse companies' work, cause them financial losses, and create psychological pressure on Russia's territory.