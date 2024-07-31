Attack on the "Olenya" airfield. DIU hit 2 strategic bombers of the Russia

According to Andriy Yusov, representative of DIU two Tu-22M3 strategic bombers were damaged as a result of the explosion at the "Olenya" military airfield in the Murmansk region of Russia, and not one, as previously reported.

Two Tu-22M3s were hit by drones at once

Andriy Yusov draws attention to the fact that there is talk of an explosion over the location of the planes.

Moreover, I can report that we are talking about damage to two sides of the Tu-22M3. And there are corresponding board numbers — board #33 and board #31. Board #33 is the holes in the upper part of the fuselage. And board #31 is also some damage. Andriy Yusov Representative of DIU

He also added that the recovery of these planes may take several months from the aggressor countries.

In addition, it is emphasized that during the attack on the airfield, the air defense did not go off.

The representative of DIUclarified the date and time when it happened. As you know, earlier information was spread that the attack on the military airfield "Olenya", "Diagilevo" and in Engels of the Saratov region of the Russian Federation took place at night and in the morning of July 27, 2024.

According to the dates, we can say that it is July 25. The information was communicated later, actually after additional verification. And indeed, on July 25, at approximately 3:47 p.m., a similar strike was recorded, Andriy Yusov noted. Share

DIU is gradually destroying the image of Russia

Oleksandr Musienko, head of the Center for Military and Legal Research, draws attention to the fact that Ukrainian intelligence managed to attack the Russian airfield "Olenya" in the Murmansk region, which is almost 2 thousand kilometers from Ukraine, with drones.

He believes that this is a unique case that will go down in history.

Ukraine carries out important work in the occupied Crimea, there were also hits on other Russian airfields. Now we see the defeat of strategic aviation. This is a unique case that will go down in history. After all, this is the first time a Russian bomber has been hit at its base point — at an airfield specially designed for such planes, the expert emphasizes. Share

According to Musienko, this is a colossal slap in the face of Russia's image and reputation, because it showed what problems the enemy currently has.