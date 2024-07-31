Attack on the "Olenya" airfield. DIU hit 2 strategic bombers of the Russia

According to Andriy Yusov, representative of DIU two Tu-22M3 strategic bombers were damaged as a result of the explosion at the "Olenya" military airfield in the Murmansk region of Russia, and not one, as previously reported.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian drones attacked the Russian airfield in the Murmansk region, causing damage to strategic aviation, which indicates the success of intelligence and the uniqueness of the situation.
- This incident is a serious challenge for Russia's reputation.
- Experts believe that this event reflects the problems faced by Russia during the war against Ukraine.
Two Tu-22M3s were hit by drones at once
Andriy Yusov draws attention to the fact that there is talk of an explosion over the location of the planes.
He also added that the recovery of these planes may take several months from the aggressor countries.
In addition, it is emphasized that during the attack on the airfield, the air defense did not go off.
The representative of DIUclarified the date and time when it happened. As you know, earlier information was spread that the attack on the military airfield "Olenya", "Diagilevo" and in Engels of the Saratov region of the Russian Federation took place at night and in the morning of July 27, 2024.
DIU is gradually destroying the image of Russia
Oleksandr Musienko, head of the Center for Military and Legal Research, draws attention to the fact that Ukrainian intelligence managed to attack the Russian airfield "Olenya" in the Murmansk region, which is almost 2 thousand kilometers from Ukraine, with drones.
He believes that this is a unique case that will go down in history.
According to Musienko, this is a colossal slap in the face of Russia's image and reputation, because it showed what problems the enemy currently has.
More on the topic
